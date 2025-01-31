Here are 13 things going on in the Northumberland and surrounding areas.
1. Howick Hall Gardens: A Festival of Snowdrops
On Saturday, February 8, Howick Hall Gardens and Arboretum will reopen to the public in time for their annual Festival of Snowdrops - the famous walk will take guests around the garden to see the snowdrops (Galanthus) blooming. Howick Hall will then continue to open daily from 10:30am to 4pm. Photo: Howick Hall Gardens
2. Kielder Observatory: Aurora Night
On February 21, Kielder Observatory are hosting their most popular event all about the Northern Lights. Guests can get a tour of the observatory, meet with astronomers and a learn abbout the science of the Aurora, as well as the chance to do some stargazing and actually see the Northern Lights - although this can't guaranteed. Photo: Kielder Observatory
3. Alnwick Story Fest
Alnwick Story Fest will return for its third year, beginning on the evening of Friday, February 28 and continuing into the first weekend of March. The festival consists of children's workshops, interactive events and talks from best-selling authors in a celebration of storytelling. Photo: Story Fest
4. Life Science Centre: Infinity Room
A new Infinity Room exhibition has launched at the Life Science Centre, created by recycling not-for-profit Every Can Counts, allowing visitors to step inside a giant drink can made out of 1,500 recycled cans and 25 square metres of mirrors. This creates the illusion of being surrounded by an infinite number of suspended aluminium cans. Photo: Life Science Centre
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.