1 . Dobbies

The UK’s leading garden centre is celebrating Mother's Day by offering customers a chance to treat the mother figures in their lives to an afternoon tea and a special flower gift on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 March in its Morpeth and Ponteland stores. They will have the choice of three tiers of delicious savoury and sweet treats, alongside unlimited tea and coffee refills and the option of a 200ml bottle of Prosecco or 275ml bottle of Franklin & Sons, all for just £25.For additional information, visit Dobbies’ website. Photo: Stewart Attwood