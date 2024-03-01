For anyone who needs the reminder, Mother’s Day is coming up on March 10 and what better gift is there than a lovely day out in Northumberland with delicious food.
So if you plan on taking mum out for the day, why not book one of these beautiful venues offering afternoon teas and Sunday lunches.
1. Dobbies
The UK’s leading garden centre is celebrating Mother's Day by offering customers a chance to treat the mother figures in their lives to an afternoon tea and a special flower gift on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 March in its Morpeth and Ponteland stores. They will have the choice of three tiers of delicious savoury and sweet treats, alongside unlimited tea and coffee refills and the option of a 200ml bottle of Prosecco or 275ml bottle of Franklin & Sons, all for just £25.For additional information, visit Dobbies’ website. Photo: Stewart Attwood
2. Belsay Hall
English Heritage’s Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens provides the perfect day out to treat mum. Spring has sprung in the spectacular gardens and the tearoom offers wonderful lunches, cream teas and tasty treats. Photo: Oliver Edwards
3. Nelson's at the Park
Nelson's at the Park is a little hidden gem in Swarland and is offering Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea. It's the perfect place to meet up and enjoy a coffee. To book, call 01670787600. Photo: Nelson's at the Park
4. The Beach House Hotel
The Beach House Hotel in Seahouses is offering a Mother's Day weekend. Join them for afternoon tea on Saturday March 9 or family roast lunch on Sunday March 10. Sleepovers are from £109 based on two people sharing a standard room, bed and breakfast. Visit their website to book. Photo: Google