13 amazing animal attractions in Northumberland

The waters along its stunning coastline are home to seals, dolphins and a wide array of sea creatures, while vast areas of unspoilt countryside are home to ospreys, red squirrels and much more.
And if something a little more unusual is what you’re looking for, lemurs, meerkats and other exotic animals and birds can be found in the county’s zoos.
Take a look here to see what Northumberland has to offer….
1. Ospreys, Kielder Water and Forest Park
2019 is the 11th successive year of ospreys breeding in Kielder Forest. All the birds returned safely from migration to southern climes. Last year saw the establishment of a fifth breeding pair, and this year there are now six pairs of ospreys which laid at least 18 eggs between them
Photo: NOP
Copyright:
2. Puffins on the Farne Islands
The puffin is one of the country's favourite birds and there are few better places to see them up close than on the Farne Islands. This rare bird is a firm favourite with visitors, offering endless photo opportunities in the height of the breeding season. With its beautiful markings, strikingly coloured bill and almost comic gait it is a bird that has endeared itself to millions. Puffins are on their way out in August but you may catch some at the beginning of the month and see them out at sea.
https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/farne-islands
Picture by Jane Coltman
Photo: Jane Coltman
Copyright:
3. Atlantic grey seals on the Farne Islands
The Farne Islands are home to thousands of grey seals (also known as Atlantic seals), and each autumn hundreds of pups are born here.
Photo: Jane Coltman
Copyright:
4. Dolphins, Berwick
You might be lucky enough to spot dolphins at any point along the Northumberland coast but Berwick has become a real hotspot for seeing them in recent years as they gather around the mouth of the River Tweed. You might even be lucky enough to see one with a salmon in its mouth! Seasonal boat trips operate from Berwick quayside to offer the opportunity of a close up view.
Photo: Amber Thomas
Copyright: