Seahouses is one of many popular tourist destinations in Northumberland, with its coastal charm making it an attractive get away spot.
The village is surrounded by wonderful places to visit, including Beadnell and Bamburgh, and has plenty to offer the whole family.
Whether you want to take the time to admire nature on some scenic walks and a boat trip to the famous Farne Islands, or dive into some of the area’s history at the Grace Daring Museum or 1400-year-old church, there’s lots to see and do.
Here’s a list of ideas to add to the itinerary.
1. Seahouses
Seahouses harbour is known for their range of boat tours taking visitors to the Farne Islands including Billy Shiel's Boat Trips, Serenity Farne Island Boat Tours and Golden Gate Farne Islands Boat Trips. The tours offer a range of experiences including, puffin and seal watching cruises, sunset cruises, fishing experiences and dive charters. Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Bamburgh
Bamburgh is Castle is holding a range of fun activities for families to enjoy over Easter. There's the Dragon Hope’s Easter Trail, from April 9 – 24, for kids to follow Hope the dragon's Easter trail around the castle grounds. On April 11 and 18 is the mini pony Marley giving pony rides. Get creative at the Craft House on April 12 and 21. Learn about the real Last Kingdom of Bebbanburg with Viking warrior Ragnar. Or, for a gentler experience, join in with the Easter Wreath Making classes on Good Friday (April 15) and April 19. Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Water sports
Surf Northumberland and NE Surf School Bamburgh offer individual and group surfing lessons along Northumberland's beautiful coastline. Visit their websites to find out more information. Photo: Pixabay CC license
4. The Bunker
The Bunker in Seahouses is the perfect place to grab a bite to eat and keep the kids entertained with indoor soft play and crazy golf. They are open weekends only from 11am until 5pm. Visit their website for more information. Photo: Google