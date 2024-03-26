2 . Bamburgh

Bamburgh is Castle is holding a range of fun activities for families to enjoy over Easter. There's the Dragon Hope’s Easter Trail, from April 9 – 24, for kids to follow Hope the dragon's Easter trail around the castle grounds. On April 11 and 18 is the mini pony Marley giving pony rides. Get creative at the Craft House on April 12 and 21. Learn about the real Last Kingdom of Bebbanburg with Viking warrior Ragnar. Or, for a gentler experience, join in with the Easter Wreath Making classes on Good Friday (April 15) and April 19. Photo: Jane Coltman