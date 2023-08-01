News you can trust since 1854
12 new gardens to be on show at Alnwick Patio and Courtyard Festival

Twelve never-seen-before gardens are among the 24 hidden gardens that will be on show during the Alnwick Patio and Courtyard Festival.
By Ian Smith
Published 1st Aug 2023, 10:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 10:29 BST

Festival co-organiser David Taylor from Alnwick Garden Town Trust said: “I’m delighted that so many new gardens will be included in this year's event, I’m sure the gardeners will find it an enjoyable experience.”

He added: “A map showing a route around the gardens will be available from the Tourist Information at Alnwick Playhouse, from any of the Town Guides touring the town or from me by phoning 07809467126. The public are then invited to take self-guided tours around the gardens from Friday, August 4 through to Sunday, August 6 between 11am and 3pm.”

Thanks to sponsors SherKhan, Jewson Ltd and Alnwick Gardens, a prize will be presented to the winners of each category: private courtyards/patios, communal spaces and commercial including shop, cafe, B&B, pub and hotel. The shield for best overall winner is provided by Alnwick in Bloom.