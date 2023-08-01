Festival co-organiser David Taylor from Alnwick Garden Town Trust said: “I’m delighted that so many new gardens will be included in this year's event, I’m sure the gardeners will find it an enjoyable experience.”

He added: “A map showing a route around the gardens will be available from the Tourist Information at Alnwick Playhouse, from any of the Town Guides touring the town or from me by phoning 07809467126. The public are then invited to take self-guided tours around the gardens from Friday, August 4 through to Sunday, August 6 between 11am and 3pm.”