A few are extremely popular – well, by Northumberland standards anyway – but the majority afford the opportunity to take in the peace and tranquillity.
Here are 12 fabulous walks to enjoy in Northumberland this spring.
1. Beal to Holy Island
The five mile route from Lindisfarne Services and past Beal Farm crosses the tidal causeway to Lindisfarne. Check safe crossing times! Photo: Kimberley Powell
2. Newton-by-the-Sea to Dunstanburgh
The walk from Newton-by-the-Sea, around the gorgeous sweep of Embleton Bay, to Dunstanburgh Castle, must be a favourite of many. It may be popular but there is acres of room. Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Alnwick
An eight mile circular walk via Alnwick town centre takes in Narrowgate, Bailiffgate, Ratten Row and around the superb Hulne Park. Note: For the time being Hulne Park will be operating restricted opening hours. The Park will be open every day from 11am until 6pm with last entry at 5pm. Photo: Jane Coltman
4. Riverside, Berwick
A beautiful walk along the north bank of the River Tweed which takes in Berwick's three bridges, part of the town's historic walls, with a final section to the end of the pier where you might be lucky enough to see a few dolphins and seals. Photo: Jane Coltman