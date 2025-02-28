Walks in Northumberland.Walks in Northumberland.
Walks in Northumberland.

12 fabulous walks to enjoy in Northumberland this spring

By Ian Smith
Published 28th Feb 2025, 10:54 BST
Northumberland is blessed with an abundance of stunning walks taking in coast and countryside.

A few are extremely popular – well, by Northumberland standards anyway – but the majority afford the opportunity to take in the peace and tranquillity.

Here are 12 fabulous walks to enjoy in Northumberland this spring.

The five mile route from Lindisfarne Services and past Beal Farm crosses the tidal causeway to Lindisfarne. Check safe crossing times!

1. Beal to Holy Island

The five mile route from Lindisfarne Services and past Beal Farm crosses the tidal causeway to Lindisfarne. Check safe crossing times! Photo: Kimberley Powell

Photo Sales
The walk from Newton-by-the-Sea, around the gorgeous sweep of Embleton Bay, to Dunstanburgh Castle, must be a favourite of many. It may be popular but there is acres of room.

2. Newton-by-the-Sea to Dunstanburgh

The walk from Newton-by-the-Sea, around the gorgeous sweep of Embleton Bay, to Dunstanburgh Castle, must be a favourite of many. It may be popular but there is acres of room. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
An eight mile circular walk via Alnwick town centre takes in Narrowgate, Bailiffgate, Ratten Row and around the superb Hulne Park. Note: For the time being Hulne Park will be operating restricted opening hours. The Park will be open every day from 11am until 6pm with last entry at 5pm.

3. Alnwick

An eight mile circular walk via Alnwick town centre takes in Narrowgate, Bailiffgate, Ratten Row and around the superb Hulne Park. Note: For the time being Hulne Park will be operating restricted opening hours. The Park will be open every day from 11am until 6pm with last entry at 5pm. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
A beautiful walk along the north bank of the River Tweed which takes in Berwick's three bridges, part of the town's historic walls, with a final section to the end of the pier where you might be lucky enough to see a few dolphins and seals.

4. Riverside, Berwick

A beautiful walk along the north bank of the River Tweed which takes in Berwick's three bridges, part of the town's historic walls, with a final section to the end of the pier where you might be lucky enough to see a few dolphins and seals. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Northumberland
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice