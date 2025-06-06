You can easily fill your time in Northumberland and see some of the counties best sights with out spending more than £5. Here are 12 ways.
1. Walk around Northumberlandia
The Lady of the North a unique piece of public art in Cramlington, with a centrepiece of a woman surrounded by greenery and ponds. The walk is free to do and is suitable for all ages, with shorter options available. Photo: provided
2. Wander around Barter Books
Relax in a cosy armchair by the fire and have a browse at Alnwick's famous Barter Books. The former train station is aesthetically stunning and is home to a massive range of second-hand books and some rare finds. Photo: Barter Books
3. Explore Woodhorn Museum
Visit Ashington's former 19th-century coal mine now a museum and heritage centre. The museum hosts regular activities and art exhibitions. If you go as a family, entry will cost less than £5 per person as under 18s go free. Photo: Woodhorn Museum
4. Explore the ruins of Dunstaburgh Castle
A family ticket of two adults and up to three children is just £17.20 when booking online. Photo: pixabay
