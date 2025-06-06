11 things to do under £5 in Northumberland for a day-out on a budget

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 6th Jun 2025, 14:44 BST
If you are looking for a way to explore some of what Northumberland has to offer without breaking the bank, then look no further.

You can easily fill your time in Northumberland and see some of the counties best sights with out spending more than £5. Here are 12 ways.

The Lady of the North a unique piece of public art in Cramlington, with a centrepiece of a woman surrounded by greenery and ponds. The walk is free to do and is suitable for all ages, with shorter options available.

1. Walk around Northumberlandia

The Lady of the North a unique piece of public art in Cramlington, with a centrepiece of a woman surrounded by greenery and ponds. The walk is free to do and is suitable for all ages, with shorter options available. Photo: provided

Relax in a cosy armchair by the fire and have a browse at Alnwick's famous Barter Books. The former train station is aesthetically stunning and is home to a massive range of second-hand books and some rare finds.

2. Wander around Barter Books

Relax in a cosy armchair by the fire and have a browse at Alnwick's famous Barter Books. The former train station is aesthetically stunning and is home to a massive range of second-hand books and some rare finds. Photo: Barter Books

Visit Ashington's former 19th-century coal mine now a museum and heritage centre. The museum hosts regular activities and art exhibitions. If you go as a family, entry will cost less than £5 per person as under 18s go free.

3. Explore Woodhorn Museum

Visit Ashington's former 19th-century coal mine now a museum and heritage centre. The museum hosts regular activities and art exhibitions. If you go as a family, entry will cost less than £5 per person as under 18s go free. Photo: Woodhorn Museum

A family ticket of two adults and up to three children is just £17.20 when booking online.

4. Explore the ruins of Dunstaburgh Castle

A family ticket of two adults and up to three children is just £17.20 when booking online. Photo: pixabay

