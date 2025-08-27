11 fun family things to do on a rainy weekend in Northumberland

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 27th Aug 2025, 15:09 BST
It’s looking like a rainy final weekend of the summer holidays – so here are our best recommendations for a family day-out when the weather isn’t so great.

From getting creative in art workshops to tackling an escape room or delving into the region’s rich history, here are 11 great ways to enjoy a rainy day with the kids in Northumberland and beyond.

Visit the historic Alnwick Castle as a family for a fun, as well as educational, day out avoiding the drizzle.

1. Explore Alnwick Castle

Visit the historic Alnwick Castle as a family for a fun, as well as educational, day out avoiding the drizzle. Photo: Pixabay

Enjoy a cosy afternoon away from the rain with a film at The Maltings. Family-friendly showings this weekend include Freakier Friday and How to Train your Dragon.

2. Watch a film at The Maltings (Berwick)

Enjoy a cosy afternoon away from the rain with a film at The Maltings. Family-friendly showings this weekend include Freakier Friday and How to Train your Dragon. Photo: Nop

There is plenty for all ages to see and do at Bailiffgate, from interactive exhibits to arts and crafts projects to get involved in.

3. Bailiffgate Museum (Alnwick)

There is plenty for all ages to see and do at Bailiffgate, from interactive exhibits to arts and crafts projects to get involved in. Photo: Bailiffgate Museum

Great for slightly older children - Northumberland Escape Rooms promises a fun, unique day out with no chance of getting soaked by the rain.

4. Northumberland Escape Rooms (Morpeth)

Great for slightly older children - Northumberland Escape Rooms promises a fun, unique day out with no chance of getting soaked by the rain. Photo: Google

