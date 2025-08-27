From getting creative in art workshops to tackling an escape room or delving into the region’s rich history, here are 11 great ways to enjoy a rainy day with the kids in Northumberland and beyond.
1. Explore Alnwick Castle
Visit the historic Alnwick Castle as a family for a fun, as well as educational, day out avoiding the drizzle. Photo: Pixabay
2. Watch a film at The Maltings (Berwick)
Enjoy a cosy afternoon away from the rain with a film at The Maltings. Family-friendly showings this weekend include Freakier Friday and How to Train your Dragon. Photo: Nop
3. Bailiffgate Museum (Alnwick)
There is plenty for all ages to see and do at Bailiffgate, from interactive exhibits to arts and crafts projects to get involved in. Photo: Bailiffgate Museum
4. Northumberland Escape Rooms (Morpeth)
Great for slightly older children - Northumberland Escape Rooms promises a fun, unique day out with no chance of getting soaked by the rain. Photo: Google