100 pictures of 'My Northumberland' to go on show at new exhibition in Alnwick
The public were invited to send a photograph of a special place or a scene in the county and to write a few words about what it means for them.
“The overall quality of the images is really inspiring,” says chair of the judging panel, Sue Patience. “This free exhibition captures the beauty and character of Northumberland’s landscapes and wildlife as they are now and suggests some of the changes to our region that we might expect due to global warming. We were particularly pleased to receive some excellent entries from young people 18 and under.”
The exhibition can be viewed from June 3 to July 4.
A 2025 calendar of 13 of the photographs will go on sale during the exhibition to raise funds for the What a Wonderful World Trust, a registered charity.
Musician Kathryn Tickell will also perform on Saturday, June 29 at 7.30pm in the Playhouse Auditorium with accordion player Amy Thatcher. Tickets £18/ £6.
Check www.whataww.org for full details.
