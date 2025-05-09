With the sun set to shine all weekend, there is no better time than to try something new or spot some local wildlife – here are 10 of the best boat trips and water activities across the Northumberland coast.
1. Surf Northumberland (Bamburgh)
Surf Northumberland offer surf lessons and experiences all year round off the Northumberland coast. Photo: Sally Cook
2. Water sports with Fearless Adventure
Fearless Adventure provide a range of water sports across Northumberland including coasteering, kayaking and paddle boarding. The owners, Chris Potts (right) and Emily Hoare (left) will also soon be taking over Surf Northumberland from Sally Cook (middle). Photo: Sally Cook
3. Billy Shiel's Boat Trips (Seahouses)
Take a trip out to the Farne Islands from Seahouses with Billy Shiel's Boat Trips - which are currently extra popular after a recent sighting of killer whales onboard one of the excursions! Photo: Debbie Craig
4. Paddle boarding with Newbiggin Surf Company
Newbiggin Surf Company offer the hire of paddle boards and wetsuits at Newbiggin bay - a regular sighting location for pods of dolphins. Photo: google
