10 top water sports and boat trips in Northumberland to try on a sunny weekend

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 9th May 2025, 15:27 BST
After a rare orca sighting near the Farne Islands, demand for boat trips and water sports in Northumberland is soaring.

With the sun set to shine all weekend, there is no better time than to try something new or spot some local wildlife – here are 10 of the best boat trips and water activities across the Northumberland coast.

Surf Northumberland offer surf lessons and experiences all year round off the Northumberland coast.

1. Surf Northumberland (Bamburgh)

Surf Northumberland offer surf lessons and experiences all year round off the Northumberland coast. Photo: Sally Cook

Fearless Adventure provide a range of water sports across Northumberland including coasteering, kayaking and paddle boarding. The owners, Chris Potts (right) and Emily Hoare (left) will also soon be taking over Surf Northumberland from Sally Cook (middle).

2. Water sports with Fearless Adventure

Fearless Adventure provide a range of water sports across Northumberland including coasteering, kayaking and paddle boarding. The owners, Chris Potts (right) and Emily Hoare (left) will also soon be taking over Surf Northumberland from Sally Cook (middle). Photo: Sally Cook

Take a trip out to the Farne Islands from Seahouses with Billy Shiel's Boat Trips - which are currently extra popular after a recent sighting of killer whales onboard one of the excursions!

3. Billy Shiel's Boat Trips (Seahouses)

Take a trip out to the Farne Islands from Seahouses with Billy Shiel's Boat Trips - which are currently extra popular after a recent sighting of killer whales onboard one of the excursions! Photo: Debbie Craig

Newbiggin Surf Company offer the hire of paddle boards and wetsuits at Newbiggin bay - a regular sighting location for pods of dolphins.

4. Paddle boarding with Newbiggin Surf Company

Newbiggin Surf Company offer the hire of paddle boards and wetsuits at Newbiggin bay - a regular sighting location for pods of dolphins. Photo: google

