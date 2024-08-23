There's plenty to do in Northumberland this bank holiday.There's plenty to do in Northumberland this bank holiday.
There's plenty to do in Northumberland this bank holiday.

10 things to do in Northumberland this bank holiday

By Lauren Coulson
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 17:44 BST
Not sure what to do this bank holiday? We’ve got you covered. Here’s some of the best things to do in Northumberland this bank holiday weekend.

Northumberland has plenty going on for you to make the most of the long weekend. Whether it’s wandering on some of the county’s famous beaches, attending a village show, or unleashing your inner child, there’s something for everyone.

1. Glendale Show

Glendale Show is north Northumberland’s largest rural show and offers a mesmerising day out with a notable show of livestock, crafts, competitions and spectacular displays of world class skills in the horticultural and Industrial section. Tickets will be available at the gate, which open at 9am on August 26th. Photo: Stu Norton

2. RED ROW VINTAGE RALLY 01a.jpg

Northumberland's Red Row Vintage Rally is making a return this bank holiday for first time in five years. There will be an impressive array of vehicles including steam engines, vintage tractors, military vehicles and classic cars, motorbikes and cycles. The rally takes place at at Druridge Bay Country Park on Sunday August 25 from 10am until 4pm. Photo: supplied

3. Elsdon Fete

Enjoy a host of entertainment and attractions in Elsdon, from archery and traditional Hoopla to live jazz and fun with dogs. Elsdon Fete takes place from 12 noon to 4pm. Picture courtesy of Annie Gregory. Photo: Nop

4. Festival promo.jpg

Alnwick’s first ever Market Place Festival takes place this bank holiday weekend over three days. The festival is offering fun for all the family with a Big Fat Quiz, live music and hot food stalls. The beer festival will also be open each day from 10am in their very own marquee. Alcohol will be served from 12pm. Photo: supplied

