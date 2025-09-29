Close to 500 people attended the show to admire the nearly 1000 entries that were exhibited on the day.

Organisers were pleased to once again work in partnership with Belford Primary School, whose pupils produced a wonderful range of work and grew their own vegetables.

Show committee president, William McLaren thanked exhibitors and expressed his gratitude to the committee, including chair, Janet West, who will be standing down after ten years.

Janet said: “We are fortunate that we have a fantastic group of volunteers that help with the setting up and taking down of the show which is no small effort. We are always grateful to anyone offering to become involved, at whatever level, to support the show.”

