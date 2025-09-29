10 great pictures of the Belford Village Show's 107th annual event

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 29th Sep 2025, 10:54 BST
The 107th Belford Village Show, held on September 27, proved to be another huge success.

Close to 500 people attended the show to admire the nearly 1000 entries that were exhibited on the day.

Organisers were pleased to once again work in partnership with Belford Primary School, whose pupils produced a wonderful range of work and grew their own vegetables.

Show committee president, William McLaren thanked exhibitors and expressed his gratitude to the committee, including chair, Janet West, who will be standing down after ten years.

Janet said: “We are fortunate that we have a fantastic group of volunteers that help with the setting up and taking down of the show which is no small effort. We are always grateful to anyone offering to become involved, at whatever level, to support the show.”

Visitors admired the many exhibitions on offer.

1. Belford Village Show

Visitors admired the many exhibitions on offer. Photo: Tony Broom

Photo Sales
The popular dog show returned.

2. Belford Village Show

The popular dog show returned. Photo: David Lewis

Photo Sales
'Best in Show' titles were awarded by appointed judges.

3. Belford Village Show

'Best in Show' titles were awarded by appointed judges. Photo: Tony Broom

Photo Sales
Art work from Belford Primary School children.

4. Belford Village Show

Art work from Belford Primary School children. Photo: David Lewis

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Organisers
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice