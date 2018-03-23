Young farmers join forces

It’s been a busy year already for Tritlington Young Farmers’ Club.

Not only did the group win the Club of the Year award at the Northumberland Young Farmers County AGM in November, bringing the accolade back to the village for the first time in 40 years, but it also collaborated for a show with Coquetdale Young Farmers.

The two clubs put on a performance at the annual county pantomime competition. They managed to string together a cast of seven members and wrote and directed a performance from scratch.

They performed Goldilox And The Three Scenes In Between, which went down fantastically with the crowd.

Comments from the three judges included: “That was the funniest thing I have ever seen”, “You should be writing for TV comedy”, and “Utterly unbelievable”.

Daniel Graham also won Best Actor in the whole county for his performance.

And because of its success, the two groups are joining forces again for Tritlington and Coquetdale’s Night of Entertainment, on Thursday, March 29, for those who missed it the first time round.

It will be staged at 7.30pm, at Stannington Village Hall, £3 entry. The bar will be open.

The night will include the panto and a few extra bits and pieces. All guests are welcome. Contact Peter Howie on 07702 056377, Edward Dungait on 07746 230860 or Daniel Graham on 07733 777479 to book.

Tritlington Young Farmers Club is welcome to new members, aged 13 to 26, offering activities, competitions and socials throughout the year. You don’t need to have anything to do with farming to join.

There are ten clubs in the county. Contact Peter Howie for more.