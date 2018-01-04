What’s on in north Northumberland - January 4 to January 11

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

STAGE/THEATRE

Tuesday: The Princess and the Goblin. Kielder Community First School and Community Centre, 7pm. Northumberland Theatre Company presents the story of Princess Irene as she escapes capture by the goblins thanks to the help of Curdie the miner’s son and her mysterious great-great-grandmother, who no one else can see. Tickets on 01434 250257.

FILMS

Tonight (Thursday): Battle of the Sexes. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. One of the most watched sporting events of all time, the tennis match between women’s world champion Billie Jean King and former men’s champion Bobby Riggs served up a cultural spectacle that transcended the tennis court and saw their on-court rivalry reach new heights as they strived to contend with their own personal struggles. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, Friends £7.20 on 01665 510785 or www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk Certificate (12A).

Tomorrow until Wednesday: Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm (Tuesday 2pm). Having taken her first steps into a larger world, Rey joins Luke Skywalker in an adventure with Leia, Finn and Poe that will unlock mysteries of the force and some secrets from the past. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, Friends £7.20. Certificate (12A).

Tomorrow until Wednesday: Paddington 2. The Maltings, Berwick, times vary (no Tuesday showing). Paddington is happily settled with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens. While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday, Paddington spots a unique pop-up book in Mr Gruber’s antique shop and embarks upon a series of odd jobs to buy it. But when the book is stolen, it’s up to Paddington and the Browns to unmask the thief. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5, (16 and under), baby free (two and under) on 01289 330999 or online at www.maltingsberwick.co.uk Certificate (PG).

Tuesday: Berwick Film Society: It’s Only the End of the World (Juste la fin du monde). The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. A young writer heads home after a 12-year absence with a plan to break some news at the family’s reunion. But the best made plans are sabotaged as old feuds erupt and the dysfunctional family members can’t hide their resentments, hang-ups and insecurities. Tickets: £8.50, £7 concs, BFS free. Certificate (15).

Thursday (January 11): The Party. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Janet hosts a party to celebrate her new promotion, but once the guests arrive it becomes clear that not everything is going to go down as smoothly as the red wine. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, Friends £7.20. Certificate (15).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Saturday: Twelfth Night Revels. Felton Village Hall, 7pm to 11pm. Music, dance and games. Tickets: £10 from Hillrise Stores or Gallery 45, Felton.

Saturday: An Evening of Music and Song. St Mary’s Parish Church, Wooler, 7pm. Given by Maestro Alberto Massimo and his son Carlo. Tickets £7, concs £6. Pay at the door.

Monday: Northumbrian Traditional Music Session. Fisher Arms, Horncliffe, 8pm. Contact Jack or Pam Daws on 01665 722835.

Thursday (January 11): Glendale Accordion and Fiddle Club. Glendale Hall, Wooler, 7.30pm to 11pm. A 45th anniversary celebration with Robert Whitehead and the Danelaw Band. Members £5, visitors £6.50.

WALKS

Every Friday: Elderberries Walking Group. The Alnwick Garden, 10am to noon. Participants should meet at the main Garden courtyard entrance gate for an hour’s stroll, followed by coffee.

Ongoing: Walks Around The Parks. Berwick Railway Station. Discover Castle Vale Park and Coronation Park on either side of the railway station, where recent investment from the Heritage Lottery Fund and Big Lottery has reinvigorated these two little gems. Contact Kate Morison on 07876 398026 or email kate.morison@northumberland.gov.uk for more information.

EVENTS

Until Sunday: Drawn from Life: People on Paper. The Granary Gallery, Berwick, 11am to 4pm, Wednesday to Sunday. A century of British art, with drawings by David Hockney, Henry Moore, Barbara Hepworth, Lucian Freud, Antony Gormley and LS Lowry.

Until Sunday: Skating at The Alnwick Garden. The Alnwick Garden will come alive this festive season with fun and laughter at its own skating rink. Visitors can enjoy a half-hour skate at a selected time. Please note, this is a synthetic rink. Tickets: £8.50, concs £6.50, child £5.50, Friends £3.99. Booking essential at https://alnwickgarden.com



Until Sunday

Skating at Woodhorn. Woodhorn Museum, Ashington, daily from 10am to 4pm. Take a spin around the outdoor skating rink. Located in the Pit Yard against the industrial backdrop of historic coal mining structures, you’ll have a great experience in a unique setting. Open to ages two-plus, but under fives must be accompanied by an adult. Please wear warm clothing. Tickets: £6.50, child (up to 12 years) £5.50 for 30-minute session and skate hire.

Every Thursday: Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm. All welcome. Visit www.berwickartschoir.co.uk for more information.

Every Thursday: Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free drop-in to play cards, read newspapers, watch television or use the internet. In the afternoon there is a craft group.

Every Thursday: Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm. For further details call 01665 714963.

Every Thursday: Dancing. Marshall Meadows Country House Hotel, Berwick, 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Ballroom and Latin dancing. Admission: £2.50. Call 01289 307953 for further information.

Every Friday and Monday: Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm. Cost: £15.

Tomorrow and Saturday: Late night explorer. Kielder Observatory, 11.45pm. Observe the special night skies above the internationally renowned Kielder Observatory in the heart of the Northumberland Dark Sky Park. Limited to 25 spaces per night. Tickets online at kielderobservatory.org



Tomorrow: Artist talk. Woodhorn Museum presents Fell em Doon, a new body of photographic work by Ashington-born photographer Joseph Wilson. Joseph will lead a walking tour of the exhibition. The talk is free, but places are limited. Call 01670 624455 to book a place.

Saturday: A Universe full of stars. Kielder Observatory, 7.45pm. The Universe... Why is it here? How did it start? How old is it? How big is it? How will it end? A thought provoking journey through understanding and reason as to our existence in this fantastic and awe-inspiring physical universe, delivered by expert tutors in a way accessible to all. Tickets: £28.60. Book at kielderobservatory.org



Every Saturday: Old Time and Sequence Dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. Admission £3, includes tea or coffee and biscuits.

Saturday: Ceilidh. Branxton Village Hall. Enjoy music by young folk group Alnwicky, 6.45pm for 7pm start. Adults £8, children £4. Contact 01890 820320 to book.

Saturday: An introduction to bird identification. Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, 10am to noon. Improve your identification of winter birds using sight and sound on a walk around Hauxley Nature Reserve. This is an outdoor event so wear suitable clothing and footwear. Bring binoculars, a notebook and pen. Telescopes and guidebooks are provided. This is an adult-only workshop, and is suitable for ages 16 and over. All persons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For inquiries about accessibility call the centre on 01665 568324. Cost: £5. For further details see www.nwt.org.uk/events



Every Monday: Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm. For further details call 01665 575289.

Tuesday: The Maltings Youth Dance. The Maltings, Berwick, 5pm (ages 14-18), 6pm (ages nine-13). Within the professional environment of a real theatre and studio, gain the opportunity to experience and develop your own choreographic skills and personal technique. No experience necessary, just come along and dance in a fun and friendly environment. £4 per session.

Every Wednesday: Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm. Improve posture, flexibility and strength. £3.

Every Wednesday: Community Ukuleles. Shilbottle Community Hall, 7pm.

Every Wednesday: Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm. For further details call 01665 603197.

Thursday (January 11): Aln Valley Railway Meeting - Tom Lloyd: The Rise and Fall of the Sleeper Train. Old Waiting Room, Alnwick Station, 7.30pm. Tom is an AVR member who attends the Barter Books talks regularly. This is his latest talk after his earlier presentation on Sir Edward Watkin in 2016. Another treat awaits us. We welcome visitors, members and their guests for a small donation towards the cost of meetings.

Until February 28: Tall Tales Tree Trail. Wallington, near Cambo. Follow this fantastical story trail through the woods and discover fascinating facts about some of the wonderful trees that grow there. Explore the East Wood by following the trail. Children will love discovering the magical creatures and there are stickers to be awarded if they can complete the spell. Normal admission charges apply.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick: Call 0300 030 3311. Visit www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk for operating dates.

Alnwick Castle. Closed for winter. Re-opens March 29.

Alnwick Garden: Weekdays 10am to 4pm, weekends 10am to 6pm. Adult £7.70, concs £5.83, child £4.40. Visit www.alnwickgarden.com for discounts.

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick: Closed until January 9 then open Tuesday to Sunday and Bank Holiday Mondays, 10am to 4pm. Adults £4, concs £3, children (5-16) £1, unders 5s free.

Bamburgh Castle: Open weekends only, 11am to 4.30pm. Adult £10.85, child £5, under fives free. Visit www.bamburghcastle.com

Barter Books, Alnwick Station: 01665 604888. Open daily, 9am to 7pm. See www.barterbooks.co.uk



Belford Hidden History Museum. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. Admission free. See www.belfordhiddenhistory.co.uk



Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens: Open weekends only, 10am to 4pm. Adult £9.30, concs £8.40, child £5.60.

Berwick Barracks. Closed for winter. Re-opens March 29.

Chillingham Castle. Closed until Easter. See www.chillingham-castle.com



Chillingham Wild Cattle Park: Closed for winter. See www.chillinghamwildcattle.com



Cragside: Grounds open Friday to Sunday, 11am to 4pm. The house is closed for winter. Adult £5.60, child £3, family £14. See www.nationaltrust.org.uk/cragside



Dunstanburgh Castle: Open weekends, 10am to 4pm. Adult £5, concs £4.50, child £3.

Edlingham Castle: Open during daylight hours. Admission free.

Etal Castle. Closed for winter. Re-opens March 30.

Eyemouth Museum: Open Monday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm. See www.eyemouthmuseum.co.uk for further information.

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. Closed for winter. Re-opens February 20.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Closed for winter Re-opens February 20.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. Closed for winter. Re-opens February 20.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum. Willowburn, Alnwick. Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm. Free entry.

Howick Hall Gardens: Closed for winter. Re-opens in February.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford: Closed for winter. Re-opens February 20.

Lindisfarne Castle: Closed for restoration. Gertrude Jekyll Garden, lime kilns and shop open daily.

Lindisfarne Centre: Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2, free under fives. See www.lindisfarne-centre.com



Lindisfarne Priory: Open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adult £6.50, concs £5.90, child £3.90.

Longframlington Gardens: 01665 570382. See www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk



North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Closed for winter.

Preston Tower, Chathill: Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £2, child 50p, concs £1.50.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh: Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Free entry.

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage: Open weekends, castle only, 10am to 4pm. Adult £6.20, concs £5.60, child £3.70.

Woodhorn Museum and Northumberland Archives. Museum open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Northumberland Archives, Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm.