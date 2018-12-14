Two festive offerings from Northumberland Theatre Company

Christmas is traditionally the time for the family to have their annual visit to a pantomime but this year, Northumberland Theatre Company (NTC) is giving families all over the region the chance to see two of their productions including Amble’s first resident panto.

NTC is a professional small-scale touring theatre company based at the Dovecote Centre, Amble. Each of their show’s tours around the country, predominantly using village halls and community centres as venues in small rural towns and villages. One of the aims of NTC is to bring theatre to audiences who wouldn’t normally travel into the big cities or towns to see the arts.

Northumberland Theatre Company'The Little Maid Who Danced To Every Mood' Louis Roberts plays Dad, Sven and King Magnus'Picture by Jane Coltman

The Little Maid Who Danced to Every Mood, is now showing in small community venues from Ayr to the Scottish Borders via Northumberland, Durham and North Yorkshire.

In total, including extra schools’ performances there will be 42 shows.

The Little Maid Who Danced To Every Mood is adapted from Helena Nyblom’s Scandinavian children’s adventure by new writer Laura Jayne Ayres who has also toured as an actor in several shows with NTC.

Through dance, song and exciting physical theatre, the heroine finds her true place in the world on the way meeting grouchy farmers, a flock of flamenco dancing pigeons and finally a handsome prince.

Northumberland Theatre Company'The Little Maid Who Danced To Every Mood' Mother, Grinkle, Helga and Stan are played by Alice Byrne'Picture by Jane Coltman

Sleeping Beauty, the Amble Panto will run from Friday, December 21 to Monday, December 31 with a total of 13 performances. This will be the first ever professional resident pantomime in Amble, with actors who have appeared in Coronation Street, Love Actually, Heartbeat and other well-known TV programmes.

Sleeping Beauty is a traditional family panto full of song, comedy and audience participation.

The production stars Stewart Howson, from Love Actually, Thunderbirds, Emmerdale and Heartbeat, as King Norbert; Leo Atkin, from the National tour of Billy Elliot the Musical and Coronation Street, as Queen Dorothy; Justine Adams, from Coronation Street, Emmerdale and DCI Banks, as Fairy Peaceful; and a host of young talented performers and dancers from Amble.

Northumberland Theatre Company’s artistic director Gillian Hambleton said: “We are performing two very good productions over the Christmas period aimed at a family audience.

“We are delighted to have Amble’s first resident pantomime at our base, the Dovecote Centre.

“We’ve a strong cast, two wonderful stories to tell and we hope to bring a lot of fun to people of all ages this Christmas and New Year.”

For further details, to see show schedules and to book tickets visit NTC online at www.northumberlandtheatre.co.uk