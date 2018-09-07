Try some hippy-hippy-Shakespeare

A new show by Northumberland Theatre Company (NTC) is set to tour.

The group will take Heartspur, by Bob Shannon, to audiences in small venues in towns and villages in the region and throughout the UK.

Heartspur is a medieval/60s mash-up, charting the thrilling story of Northumbrian hero Harry Hotspur in Shakespeare’s Henry IV Part 1, but set in gangland Newcastle in 1963.

It uses many of Shakespeare’s words alongside memorable songs from girlbands of the ‘60s.

While the show starts in Scotland this week, it will be coming back to Northumberland.

It is at Amble’s Dovecot Centre on September 12; Etal Village Hall, September 13; Lucker’s Watson Memorial Hall September 14; Longhorsley Village Hall, September 15; Longhirst Village Hall, September 16; Chatton Village Hall, September 19; Longhoughton Village Hall, September 21; Alnwick’s St James URC Hall, September 27; Eglingham Village Hall, September 29; Dovecote Centre, October 2; New Life Christian Centre, Morpeth, October 4; Otterburn Memorial Hall, October 5; Bamburgh Pavilion, October 6, Kirkwhelpington Memorial Hall, October 9 and Alnmouth’s Hindmarsh Hall on October 13.

For further information see www.northumberlandtheatre.co.uk