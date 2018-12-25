Town clubs stage event in aid of the Playhouse

Two Alnwick clubs are working in partnership to help raise money for another town project.

Alnwick Lions has teamed up with Alnwick Theatre Club to host an event in aid of the Alnwick Playhouse Appeal.

The appeal is aiming to raise £800,000 towards refurbishment work at the venue, which closed in August for work to take place.

And the Lions and Theatre Club will be holding a Murder Mystery event in the Olympic Suite at the White Swan Hotel, which features the original dining room from the RMS Olympic. The event takes place on Saturday, February 23, but book in early.

Appropriately the scene is set aboard an Atlantic liner and the mystery is Who Killed the Ship’s Captain?

The evening will cost £35 and comprises a three-course meal and entertainment, with a donation towards the Playhouse. All amateur sleuths are invited to book their seats by calling 01665 600830.