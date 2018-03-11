Theatre company aims to build on its success with a new production

A North Northumberland-based theatre company is capitalising on last summer’s sell-out production to stage another play.

The Portable Theatre Company, which was founded by six actresses last year, hopes to build on the success of Steel Magnolias.

Portable Theatre Company staged Steel Magnolia

And members are currently in rehearsal for a very different play, due to be performed in July.

Sally Pumford, from the theatre company, said: “We were delighted and surprised when each performance last summer was sold out. Not only that, but we received a standing ovation every night.

“Thanks to our capacity audiences in three different village halls around Alnwick, and donations from the Alnwick Lions, Alnwick Town Council and other individual sources, we made a profit of approximately £2,000, which means that we can go into production for a second year running.”

The company has decided to perform at the same venues as last year – Warkworth Memorial Hall, Felton Village Hall and Embleton Creighton Hall.

“Our aim was always to take quality theatre to the villages around Alnwick,” said Sally.

“We had wonderful audiences in each of the venues and would like to retain the support that we received.”

The play chosen by the group this year could not be more different to last year’s Steel Magnolias.

The House Of Bernarda Alba is a tragedy set in rural Spain in the 1930s. Written by Spanish playwright Federico Garcia Lorca, it is a tense, dark and powerful tale of a domineering mother and her five daughters.

The play explores what can happen when a group of women are incarcerated within the walls of their home during an enforced period of mourning. Tension mounts as rivalries emerge and frustrations erupt in the heat of Southern Spain.

Sally said:“This is an extremely powerful play, which we hope will captivate audiences.

“We wanted this year’s play to be a complete contrast to last year, and this is a tragic story with a number of very dark moments. However, we know that we have potential audiences who will welcome a serious, suspenseful production.

“We hope to have audiences on the edge of their seats as the suspense builds.”

Rehearsals are under way and the company has expanded to 13 members for the play. Performances will take place at Felton Village Hall on Thursday, July 12, Warkworth Village Hall, on Friday, July 13, and Creighton Hall, Embleton, on Saturday, July 14.