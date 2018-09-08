Talented trio and full company nominated for top theatre awards

An Alnwick amateur dramatics group has done it again with four nominations for regional awards.

Alnwick Theatre Club last year took the title for Best Play in the National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) North honours for Chris Chibnall’s Kiss Me Like You Mean It.

Some of the cast of Goodnight Mister Tom.

And now it going for glory in four categories of this year’s gongs.

The whole company has been nominated for last summer’s production of Goodnight Mister Tom by David Wood, adapted from the novel by Michelle Magorian.

And the show’s two young leads, Cameron Cullen, who played William Beech, and Archie Braid, who played Zach, have also been nominated.

Meanwhile, Susan Joyce has been recognised for her performance as the twins Maxine and Martine in the recent production of the Robert Scott farce According to Rumour.

Susan Joyce in rehearsal as Maxine/ Martine.

Club chairman Carol Lawrence said: “We are over the moon with these nominations.

“Archie and Cameron were absolutely fantastic in their roles of the evacuees and it is wonderful that their outstanding performances have been recognised.

“We are absolutely thrilled with the nomination for the play Goodnight Mister Tom as virtually every member of the club was involved in the production. It really was a club effort.

“Peter Biggers, the producer and director of the play, has to be congratulated for his sheer dedication and superb vision for the production.

“Likewise, congratulations must go to Susan Joyce, who only stepped into her role when the original cast member had to leave the area.”

NODA reviews for both plays were highly complimentary, with Susan described as “dynamic”, playing the two characters with “comic timing second to none”.

Cameron and Archie were congratulated on their maturity, and were “perfect in their demanding and challenging roles”.

The review for Goodnight Mister Tom praised every aspect of the production, particularly the team effort, for offering an evening of nostalgia, emotion and excellent acting.

Carol said: “We would like to thank everyone who contributed in any way to these productions.”

The winners will be announced at an awards evening later this month.

The club thanks audiences and Alnwick Playhouse staff for their support, and hopes to perform at other venues as the Playhouse is refurbished.