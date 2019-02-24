Stand-up and storytelling shows women of the North

Where There’s Muck, There’s Bras is a playful, provocative, hilarious and inspiring stand-up show exploring the way women are represented, or under-represented, in ideas of ‘Northernness’.

It will be performed on stage at Amble Parish Hall on Saturday, March 16, at 7.30pm.

This thought-provoking show is performed by Radio 4 regular and stand-up poet Kate Fox and actress Joey Holden, and is a chance to explore the true stories of amazing Northern women – the ones you’ve heard of and the ones you haven’t.

Mixing stand-up storytelling with poems, this performance lecture uncovers the hidden history of the writers, scientists, sportswomen, politicians, protestors, musicians and other heroines who make up a far more diverse North than we usually see.

The show was originally commissioned and performed as part of the 2018 Great Exhibition of the North – a free, summer-long celebration of the North of England’s pioneering spirit, and the biggest event in 2018.

Tickets are available from N&F Young or www.ticketsource.co.uk