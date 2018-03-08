Silent show promises a host of family fun

A family show for all ages will be staged in Thropton tomorrow (Friday).

One Man Shoe is a delightful new show for children and families, performed by Jango Starr and touring to the village’s Memorial Hall for a fun-filled hour of laughter and joy.

When the headline act fails to show up, Jango, a bumbling theatre caretaker, is suddenly thrust into the limelight and embarks on a hilarious journey of highly crafted and heartfelt silent comedy as he magically finds his way to realise his dream of transforming into a star.

One Man Shoe is a wordless show, cleverly devised and skilfully performed by Edinburgh-based Jango Starr (Clive Edwards).

Jango’s unique style of silent physical theatre includes contemporary circus clowning, slapstick comedy, puppetry, juggling and absurd magic. The show is packed full of fun and silliness, with a timeless appeal and with nods to the old school silent comedy of Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton.

Touring to village halls with Highlights Rural Touring Scheme, One Man Shoe is a charming family show, full of laughter and a stage full of crazy props, for ages five and over.

The show will be staged at 7pm. Tickets are £8, £4 child, £20 family, on 01669 621 257 or www.highlightsnorth.co.uk