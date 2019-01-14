Rocking with The King for relaxed cinema showing

Since The Maltings started Dementia Friendly Screenings in May 2018, the positive feedback has been overwhelming.

And January’s screening is the movie musical Jailhouse Rock, starring the one and only Elvis Presley on Wednesday, January 16, at 2pm.

Young man Vince Everett is convicted of manslaughter after being drawn into a bar fight while trying to defend a woman.

In prison, Everett finds salvation when his country singer cellmate hears him sing and pegs him as a future star.

Once released, Everett gets a job in a nightclub and meets a young woman who works for a record company and also sees talent in Everett.

During Dementia Friendly Screenings lights are left on low, sound levels are reduced and it’s absolutely fine for customers to move around during the film.

Everyone is welcome to attend these relaxed screenings of specially selected film classics, and at the reduced rate of £4.50.

For more and to book seats see www.maltingsberwick.co.uk