Programme is packed with shows and events for all

Dance, song, drama, comedy and more will await audiences in the new season of shows at Alnwick Playhouse.

The theatre has recently released its spring programme and, as usual, it has catered for all tastes, ages, genders and interests.

Starting in January, Alnwick Theatre Club will present its annual panto, which this year sees members take on Beauty and the Beast, on Friday, January 19, and Saturday, January 20, as well as Wednesday, January 24, to Saturday, January 27.

Another local favourite is the Duchess’s Community High School’s musical We Will Rock You, which will be staged from February 21 to 24, and promises to be yet another fantastic production from talented pupils.

Sticking with the musical theme, rock favourites Limehouse Lizzie will be on stage on February 9, keeping the spirit of Thin Lizzy alive, and at the other end of the spectrum there will be Mozart by Candlelight on March 2, with a full costumed show in an evening of classical music.

Another local showcase is Alnwick Stage Musical Society’s My Fair Lady from March 20 to 24.

Hambledon Productions presents Steptoe and Son on April 3, with an hilarious adaptation of the BBC comedy.

Another classic will be Dad’s Army Radio Hour on April 20, with two actors playing 25 characters from the hit BBC show.

Tooth and Nail Theatre Company presents acrobatics in Hummingbird on April 25, and YolanDA Brown is set to take the stage by storm with her saxophone on April 6.

There are, of course, some Pay What You Decide productions, as well as live streaming from the National Theatre.

And for youngsters there are two Creative Cocoon author offerings, with Luna Loves Library Day on April 3 and Yoga Babies on April 26.

Playhouse manager Jo Potts said: “I am so excited. This is the best programme I have had the pleasure of curating for the Playhouse, I hope you agree.”

You can also meet the manager at the Playhouse on Saturday, December 16, at 11am in the auditorium.