Play is a tribute to life of singer and activist

A play inspired by the life of Nina Simone will be on stage at Whittingham Memorial Institute this weekend.

Biography and fiction merge in this inspiring one-woman play that tells the compelling story of jazz singer and civil rights activist Mena Bordeaux.

Black Is The Color Of My Voice is inspired by the life of Nina Simone and follows Mena as she reflects on the journey that took her from a young piano prodigy, destined for a life in the service of the church, to a renowned jazz vocalist at the forefront of the Civil Rights Movement.

Seeking redemption after the untimely death of her father, Mena looks back on her life through a series of flashbacks to explore the men, music, politics, racism, conflicts and decisions that have shaped her journey.

The play includes several Nina Simone classics, powerfully performed by the show’s writer and performer Apphia Campbell.

In 2009, Apphia moved to Shanghai, China, where she sang blues, jazz and pop in various venues.

She eventually went on to form her own company there, Play The Spotlight Theatre Company, which aimed to focus on new works and musical pieces.

In 2013, Black Is The Color Of My Voice opened to rave reviews in Shanghai. It later toured to sell-out venues in New York, London, Edinburgh’s Fringe Festival and beyond.

The world-travelled show is now touring to rural villages across the country’s most Northerly counties in partnership with Highlights Rural Touring Scheme.

And it will be performing to a new audience in Whittingham on Sunday.

There will be a licensed bar run by the Whittingham Scout Group, as well as tea, coffee and a raffle on offer.

Tickets are available to buy by calling 01665 574384 or go online at highlightsnorth.co.uk