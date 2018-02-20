PICTURE GALLERY: We Will Rock You by Alnwick’s Duchess’s High School

They rock, they dance and they prove that they really are a kind of magic.

And this week, starting tomorrow (Wednesday), audiences at Alnwick Playhouse will find out what talent is in their midst.

Here’s a sneak preview of the Duchess’s Community High School’s forthcoming production of We Will Rock You, with some brilliant images by another talented A-level student, Jess Rix.

The show is one that is not to be missed, with amazing costumes and make-up, fantastic lighting displays and, of course, plenty of music, as these pictures show.

With a band made up of pupils from the school supporting the stunning production on stage, we are excited to see how it all comes together this week.

The Gazette has already attended rehearsals and seen for ourselves the hard work that goes into the school shows - read our full review of We Will Rock You in Thursday’s paper.

Although the show is a sell-out, check the Playhouse box office (01665 510785) for returns or visit https://www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk/