Peter Kay UK tour cancelled including 7 shows in Newcastle, instructions issued on ticket refunds

Peter Kay has announced he is cancelling his Live Arena Tour and other work commitments due to ‘unforeseen family circumstances’.

The comedian yesterday revealed that his entire work schedule, including his tour, due to run from next April until June 2019, and all other work commitments will be cancelled for the foreseeable future.

That means all 100 dates of his first arena tour for eight years - including the seven at the Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, between February 11 and March 1 - have been scrapped.

Kay's statement said: "Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects. This unfortunately includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance For Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments.

"My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I'm sure you'll understand my family must always come first.

"I've always endeavoured to protect my family's privacy from the media. I hope that the media and the public will continue to respect our privacy at this time.

"Once again, I'm very sorry."

A further message on the Metro Radio Arena website added: "Customers for Peter Kay’s Live Arena Tour and Dance for Life shows will be refunded from their original point of purchase and any specific ticket queries should be directed to them.

"Eventim customers will receive a refund for their ticket(s) – including the face value of the ticket and the booking fee – even if tickets have already been dispatched. There is no need to return your tickets to Eventim. Please allow 7-10 working days for your refund to be credited to your account."

The news comes just weeks after Kay added extra performance dates to his tour, following huge public demand. Shortly after tickets for the initial 26 gigs went on sale in November, he tripled the line-up of events to more than 80, including a total of 16 shows in his home town of Manchester.

Announcing his return to the stage, he said: "I really miss it. I know how lucky I am to be making television series and have really loved these past few years working on Car Share, but I miss doing stand-up.

"As terrifying as it is, when it works there's nothing more fun and exciting. I can't wait to get back up on stage."

Over the last years, Kay has delighted fans with his hit Bafta-winning TV series, Car Share. After writing and starring in two series, he announced earlier this year that he would not be creating a third. But he later consoled dismayed fans by promising two further episodes, including an official finale.

Announcing the news during the 2017 BBC One Children In Need appeal show, he also pledged his support to the charity by auctioning tickets to a one-off intimate gig in Blackpool next summer. He is to married Susan Gargan and has a son, Charlie Michael Kay, 13.

