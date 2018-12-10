It’s panto time for Playhouse

Christmas in Whitley Bay wouldn’t be complete without a panto at the Playhouse, and this year’s offering of Peter Pan was the perfect antidote to a rainy Saturday afternoon.

Starring Playhouse favourite Steve Walls as Smee, with Blue’s Antony Costa as Captain Hook, Sam Ebenezer as Peter Pan, and a host of other names, it was a showcase of music, dance and more, with all the usual panto classics.

Despite a few technical issues with microphones, the show was fantastic.

Steve Walls is fantastic, and in my eyes the star of the show. Peter Pan marked his ninth year at the Playhouse and you can understand why he keeps coming back.

He has the ability to make every child in the audience think they are part of his gang – he has them screaming and shouting louder than I have ever heard, and the adults seem to fall under his spell as well.

Antony Costa made his name away from the stage, but it seemed as though the panto baddie role came quite naturally to him. And as a nod to his musical days, the finale contained a megamix of Blue’s hits, which had a lot of the mums (and dads) singing along.

Sam was back to play Peter Pan and made a great impression, while Jessica Pease as Wendy, Adam Stephenson as Michael, and Reuben Elsworth as John, were impeccable as the Darling family – their flying scenes were fantastic, and a great use of set added to the experience.

Ben Hanson was superb as Starkey, and in true panto fashion Daniel Mawson as Dame Pirate Patsy was another brilliant performer.

The lost boys and dancers also did a fabulous job.

The second half of the show was definitely better than the first, there was more pace and less technical issues, but Blue Genie still put on a fantastic show.

Peter Pan runs at the Playhouse until January 5. For details see www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk or call 0844 2481588.