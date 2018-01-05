It’s panto time for acclaimed theatre group – oh, yes it is

It’s that time of year again, oh yes it is, when Alnwick Theatre Club takes its annual pantomime to the stage.

The group, which received the Noda drama award for last year’s performance of Kiss Me Like You Mean It, is now well into its rehearsal schedule for what will be its 42nd pantomime, Beauty and the Beast, by Alan P Fray.

The script is a brilliant adaptation of the traditional story and contains plenty of comedy and originality. As well as the well-known story line, there are many new twists along the way, ensuring a side-splitting and action-packed adventure.

The panto contains the usual principal boy (the prince/beast), principal girl (Belle) and the panto dame, and has enough comedy characters and villains to get the audience laughing, hissing and booing throughout.

And some imaginative new characters, such as Belle’s two outrageously common sisters, and Marcel and Monique, the beauty parlour owners, are guaranteed to bring the house down with laughter.

As with All Alnwick Theatre Club’s pantomimes, the show is set to be funny and fit for all the family to enjoy, and there may even be a little bit of audience participation.

Susan Joyce, the pantomime’s director said: “When we first read it, we could not stop laughing and this laughter has continued throughout rehearsals. It is definitely a pantomime to bring the house down.”

The show will be taking over Alnwick Playhouse from Friday, January 19.

There will be two matinee performances on Saturday, January 20 and 27, for which tickets are selling fast.

Matinee shows will take place at 2pm, while there will also be evening performances on Friday and Saturday, January 19 and 20, as well as each night from Wednesday, January 24, to Saturday, January 27.

Tickets are priced at £12 premier, £11 standard, £10 concession and £6 children.

To book tickets, visit www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk or contact the Box Office on 01665 510785.

You can also book them in person at the theatre.