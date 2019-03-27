Gary Brown and Mark Stenton sing The Greatest Show, from The Greatest Showman, in the Alnwick Stage Musical Society's production, Cabaret on Broadway. Picture by Chris Green

IN PICTURES: Cabaret on Broadway, by Alnwick Stage Musical Society

The latest production by Alnwick Stage Musical Society was Cabaret on Broadway, which was written and produced by two of its members, Leonie Airlie and Kellie Hughes. Five shows were held at the former Lindisfarne Middle School while the Alnwick Playhouse is undergoing a £3.2million refurbishment. Here are some pictures from the production by Chris Green.

See a review of the show in tomorrow's Northumberland Gazette.

Left, Leonie Airlie silhouetted on stage. Right, Kellie Hughes and some of the cast of Cabaret on Broadway.
Chris Green
Kelly Hughes and Leonie Airlie star in Cabaret on Broadway.
Chris Green
Life is a cabaret, old chum! Leonie Airlie, centre, and the cast of Cabaret on Broadway.
Chris Green
Kellie Hughes in Cabaret on Broadway.
Chris Green
