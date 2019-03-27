IN PICTURES: Cabaret on Broadway, by Alnwick Stage Musical Society
The latest production by Alnwick Stage Musical Society was Cabaret on Broadway, which was written and produced by two of its members, Leonie Airlie and Kellie Hughes. Five shows were held at the former Lindisfarne Middle School while the Alnwick Playhouse is undergoing a £3.2million refurbishment. Here are some pictures from the production by Chris Green.
Left, Leonie Airlie silhouetted on stage. Right, Kellie Hughes and some of the cast of Cabaret on Broadway.