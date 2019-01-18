Eve goes behind the scenes to learn all about the theatre

A young apprentice is taking a big step to a career in the arts, thanks to Berwick’s The Maltings theatre.

The venue has announced that Eve Johnstone has secured a year-long live events and promotions apprenticeship, managed by Gateshead College and working at The Maltings.

Eve will be working closely with Ruth Bolam, marketing manager, who started as an apprentice herself five years ago.

The paid post will provide an important step into a career in the arts and culture sector for 17-year-old Eve, who will receive an Intermediate level apprenticeship qualification.

During the course, Eve will be working across a variety of campaigns, supporting day-to-day sales for live events, cinema and Berwick Visual Arts.

And to give her a clear insight into the running of a venue, she will also spend time with the front of house team and programme manager, and spend a week shadowing the production of an in-house show.

Eve said: “I feel very lucky to have been given this opportunity to work at The Maltings as it is a friendly, fun work environment and I believe I can learn a lot of valuable skills.

“I’ve already learned so much in the few days I have been here. I am really excited to see what lies ahead and I am very grateful to be able to learn and work in such a fantastic place.”

Eve has recently completed A-Levels at Eyemouth High School, graduating with excellent grades and receiving a number of awards, including the Dux Award for Academic Excellence and the Drew Dougal Art Award.

She is a keen photographer and last year was runner-up in Live Border’s Picturing The Past competition.

She also has strong interests in theatre and film and enjoys performing on stage with the Maltings Youth Theatre, as well as writing scripts and screenplays.

Ruth Bolam said: “I am absolutely thrilled that we have been able to provide this apprenticeship for a local young person.

“In 2014 I started at The Maltings, aged 17, doing the same apprenticeship as Eve, so it’s incredibly rewarding to be able to pass on the opportunities and knowledge I’ve gained over the last five years.

“Eve is a highly intelligent, creative and passionate individual who I’m positive will thrive here. We’re all very happy to welcome her to the team and look forward to seeing where her career will take her.”