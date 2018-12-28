Drama club’s panto is a triumph

A youth theatre group has triumphed in its first full production.

The Puffin Theatre Group, based in Amble, performed its first full show, Every Panto That Ever There Was.

The cast of 30 children, aged between five and 12, took audiences on a journey through fairy tale kingdoms, Arabian deserts, Never Never Land and even the Strictly ballroom.

The club, run by drama teachers Rosie Bush and Sarah Price, performed the show twice at St Cuthbert’s Parish Hall in Amble.

“We have been running the club for less than a year, but we’re so proud of how far the children have come in this short time,” said Rosie.

“We’d like to thank the parents for enrolling their children and for giving us their time and support.”

Children at the club performed at the Puffin Festival in Amble town square earlier this year, but this was the first time they had been showcased on a proper stage, with lighting, scenery and sound equipment to contend with.

The previously untested glitter cannons were a dramatic touch that the cast themselves were thrilled to experience, demanding more of these in future productions.

The fast-paced story was held together by two excellent narrators, Libby Welsh and Catherine Inglis-Jones, reciting an impressive number of lines with good humour and professionalism.

They even managed props and unruly pantomime characters, such as the lovely Tinkerbell played by Violet Simm, who delighted audiences with her reluctance to stop curtseying once she had been revived with a round of “I believe in fairies!”

Other highlights included ensemble dances to ‘Black Magic’ and ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’, and whole-cast renditions of ‘Baby Shark’, ‘Reach for the Stars’ and ‘Rudolf the Red Nosed Reindeer’.

There were beasts, princesses, dwarves and dames galore, with plenty of cheers, whoops, boos and hisses to keep the audience entertained.

Sarah is keen to praise the amount of hard work that each of the cast put in behind the scenes, she said: “From learning lines to supporting one another at rehearsals.

“They are a talented group of young people who are already looking forward to the next show.”

The new term begins on Saturday, January 12, parents interested to know more are invited to find the Puffin Theatre Club on Facebook, or alternatively get in touch via puffintheatreclub@gmail.com