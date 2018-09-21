Coffee shop hilarity in play

Comedy, music and an anthropological look at life by a coffee house barista are all promised in the latest Highlights show which is coming to Amble Wooler and Whittingham.

Confessions of a Red-headed Coffee Shop Girl, stars Rebecca Perry as anthropology graduate Joanie Little who is stuck working as a barista. Rather than let this get her down, she decides to make the most of her “underemployment”.

So, much like Jane Goodall did with chimpanzees, this upbeat Miss studies her only available subjects – the eccentric customers of her coffee shop ‘jungle’.

Hilarity ensues, with jazzy tunes and songs, co-worker showdowns, life lessons and even a bit of romance!

Confessions of a Redheaded Coffeeshop Girl is the internationally successful show for anyone who has ever had a job they didn’t like, featuring more than 30 characters all performed by Perry herself.

It has earned

multiple awards, critical acclaim, and a profile on Global TV Canada.

It will be performed a on Saturday at Amble Parish Hall, at Wingates ViIllage Hall on Thursday, September 27 and at Wooler’s Cheviot Centre on Friday, September 28.

“Rebecca has a great voice and spot on comedy timing, so we’re looking forward to yet another good night courtesy of Highlightsnorth,” said Alison Lloydharris, one of the organisers. at the Cheviot Centre.

“All the profits from the [Wooler] show will go to help stage next year’s Glendale Festival.”

All the performances start at 7.30pm. See below for booking.

For more information about Highlights see www.highlightsnorth.co.uk