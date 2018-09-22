Calling all youths to join festival on stage

Alnwick Playhouse Youth Theatre is looking for a cast to join them for a festival next year.

Despite the Playhouse being closed for refurbishment, youth groups are still continuing and the senior group is appealing for members.

Anyone aged 14 to 19 can take part and would be joining the group for the Connections Festival 2019.

Connections is the National Theatre’s nationwide youth theatre festival.

Each year, it offers a unique opportunity for youth theatres to stage new plays written for young people by some of theatre’s most exciting playwrights, and to perform in leading theatres across the UK.

Alnwick Playhouse Youth Theatre is not affiliated to any school and are open to young people from any area of Northumberland.

Carrie Morrison, from Alnwick Playhouse, said: “We work as a group and everyone can have their say on what they think about the script, about the design, about the themes.

“This will be our third time taking part in the festival.

“Our last production, The Boy Preference, by Elinor Cook, was a great success which we plan to replicate with our new production.”

There are no auditions and casting takes place at workshops.

If you are interested, email sarah.mclane@aln wickplayhouse.co.uk