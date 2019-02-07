Best performance yet for society that’s a credit to our community

It’s panto season in the Coquet Valley (some will say it never left!).

Having missed last year’s Coquetdale Amateur Dramatic Society performance, I was very much looking forward to Cinderella this year. I certainly wasn’t disappointed. I would even go so far as to say it was its best performance to date.

The ugly sisters try on the magic shoe in Rothbury Pantomime Society's production of Cinderella. Picture by Duncan Elson

The lead roles of Cinderella and Prince Charming were ably filled by Amy Cowan and Jess Gardiner, with regular favourites Mike Jevons and Robert Famelton playing the Ugly Sisters. John Mawer and Jo Gardiner, the Fairy Godparents, treated the audience to a Jack and Vera Duckworth-esque performance, pigeons included.

And who could miss Joan Wilkinson as the butler in a costume strikingly reminiscent of her counterpart in The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Just great touches.

But the highlight of the show for me, and a huge crowd-pleaser, was John Mawer and Kay Evans’ operatic performance of GafeldaFeta and the Magic Sweater. Who knew John had such excellent vocal range? Fabulous.

This year’s performance really does capitalise on audience interaction, from the free chocolates (pigeon poison) to the Laughing Policeman Song, which, with a crowd full of children, went down wonderfully.

A scene from the Opera GafeldaFeta and the Magic Sweater in Rothbury Pantomime Society's production of Cinderella. Picture by Duncan Elson

CADS continues to develop the dramatic talents of the younger generation with local children Daisy Muir, Julia Frontczak, Juliet Davison, Amelia Moss and Lily Mason all taking prominent roles.

I understand this year was the first time that CADS had more people auditioning than roles available. A real testament to its popularity with both audiences and would-be thespians alike.

It’s not just those front and centre stage who made this performance so great. Credit must go also to the ‘behind the scenes team’ who have excelled.

The sets, the sound, the lighting, the props and costumes all complimented the performance, and those who volunteer their free time to help out behind the scenes and at each performance really are a credit to CADS and to our community.

Want to see the performance, but still don’t have a ticket? I don’t wish to be an ugly sister, but I must advise that the remaining three shows are sold out. You’re going to need your own Fairy Godmother to get you tickets to this ball.

Or you could try picking up a return on the door on the night. Worth a try, but there are no guarantees.

Well done to all the CADS team on yet another brilliant performance. Roll on another dazzler in 2020. Get your tickets early for that folks.