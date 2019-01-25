Alnwick Playhouse fund-raising target edges closer

The campaign to raise £800,000 to help refurbish Alnwick Playhouse has taken more steps towards its target.

The Show Your Support public appeal has reached £710,952 after passing the landmark £700,000 figure in December last year.

As part of the appeal, Playhouse supporters can sponsor a seat in the new auditorium or a step on the revamped spiral staircase (details below).

So far, around 80 seats (out of 260) and 10 steps (out of 26) have been snapped up, so there are still plenty of opportunities to have your name stamped on the exciting project.

THREE WAYS YOU CAN SHOW YOUR SUPPORT

1. SPONSOR A SEAT

For the first time, the theatre is offering you the chance to name a Playhouse auditorium seat. For a donation of £250, you can have a dedication written for you, your family, or perhaps in memory of someone special who loved going to the theatre in Alnwick. If all 260 seats sell, the target of £65,000 will be reached. Visit the Playhouse website at www.supportyourplayhouse.co.uk or call staff on 01665 510785 and tell them the message that you would like inscribed on the brass seat plaque which will be fitted to the back of the seat. Your name will also feature on the Playhouse thank-you website page (if you wish). Seat plaques will remain in place for a minimum of 10 years. Corporate dedications are also welcome.

2. SPONSOR A STEP

This is an unprecedented opportunity to support the Playhouse by adopting a step on the new-look spiral staircase. Each adopted step will feature a plaque fixed to the riser with your name written onto it. With only 26 steps, this is a very limited chance for the venue’s greatest supporters to make their mark on this appeal. A donation of £1,000 will allow the Playhouse to really step up its fund-raising appeal and will be remembered by all visitors. Due to the clean and elegant design of the staircase, these plaques can include your name, or family name only. Your name will also feature on a donor board in the Playhouse foyer.

3. MAKE A DONATION

Would you like to donate to the appeal without adopting a seat or a step? The Playhouse would be very grateful for your support. You can give via www.supportyourplayhouse.co.uk or by calling 01665 510785.