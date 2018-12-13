Alnwick Playhouse appeal passes £700,000 milestone

A fund-raising campaign to refurbish Alnwick Playhouse has reached another milestone.

The Show Your Support public appeal which aims to raise £800,000 towards the theatre’s current renovation works has passed the £700,000 threshold and now stands at £703,008.

The audience and performers at a Playhouse Youth Theatre production at the Lindisfarne Annexe at the weekend.

And the total has been reached thanks to a whole host of community events which have taken place in the last few weeks.

Theatre manager, Jo Potts, said: “We have passed the £700k threshold which is absolutely fantastic news.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has donated so far, it is heart-warming to know the Playhouse is so valued and supported. It has been a humbling experience for the staff to be working side-by-side with community fund-raisers who give up their time and efforts in generous support of the appeal.

“I promise we shall all share in the new and improved Playhouse as a community when we re-open and all your efforts in helping us reach our target will not be forgotten.”

Over last weekend the Playhouse Youth Theatre shared performances with friends and family, the Alnwick Playhouse Concert Band held a concert on Saturday and on Monday the theatre’s community choir were also in concert.

And the big Christmas raffle, which has been running for a number of weeks as part of the appeal, will be drawn at the Big Christmas Sing in Alnwick Market Place on Tuesday, December 18.

Recently, the theatre also held its first volunteers celebration day to say thank you to all the stewards for the time and commitment they dedicate to their roles. Each volunteer was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation.

Volunteers manager Jo Scott said: “We basically wanted to say a very big ‘thank you’ to all our wonderful volunteer stewards.

“Thank you for their commitment, the time they so generously donate to the Playhouse and for their enthusiasm and passion for our programme and events.

“They are a friendly face, they welcome our patrons and make them feel safe. We really do value every single one of our volunteers and the role they play.

“They help us achieve our vision of enriching the life of the community through diverse and cultural experiences, to enhance and inspire everyday life.”

Three ways you can donate to the Show Your Support appeal