The White Lotus season 3: who had the cameo in episode 5? Hollywood star's role explained
- The White Lotus shocked fans with a major cameo in its latest episode.
- The HBO show’s already star-studded cast had a surprise addition this week.
- But who was the Hollywood actor who appeared in episode 5?
This article contains spoilers for The White Lotus season 3 episode 5. Don’t read further if you haven’t watched the episode.
The White Lotus’ trip to Thailand took a surprising turn at the Full-Moon Party as a Hollywood star made a surprise appearance. HBO had managed to keep the cameo secret and it caught viewers off-guard.
The acclaimed anthology series is airing its third season right now - with Sky Atlantic showing new episodes weekly for UK viewers. It features a very star-studded cast including Harry Potter actor Jason Isaacs and plenty of Netflix stars.
Listen now on Screen Babble: The Oscars - a year to forget? The White Lotus, Mystery Boxes and Harry Potter
However the show had an even bigger name hidden up its sleeve. But who was the actor that made the cameo this week?
Who made the cameo in The White Lotus this week?
The latest episode of the acclaimed show saw its motley crew of troubled rich people attend a Full-Moon Party - after all, what trip to Thailand would be complete without that. There was plenty of surprising twists and turns, including an “incest” kiss involving Patrick Schwarzenegger’s character.
But perhaps the biggest surprise of all was the sudden appearance of Oscar winning actor Sam Rockwell. The Hollywood star delivered a monologue that has had viewers raving on social media.
He is known for his roles in films such as Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - for which he won Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards back in 2018. Rockwell was also in the popular sci-fi film Moon and played George W. Bush in Vice.
You may also recognise him from films like Jojo Rabbit, Galaxy Quest and of course The Green Mile. He played Tony Stark’s rival Justin Hammer in Iron Man 2.
How did viewers react to The White Lotus cameo?
Rockwell’s surprise appearance in the latest episode of The White Lotus has gone down very well with fans on social media. One wrote: “I’m still processing the Sam Rockwell monologue in The White Lotus but it might end up as one of my favourite pieces of TV acting this year.”
Another added: “Sam Rockwell delivers one of the most iconic television monologues ever written in tonight’s episode of White Lotus.” While one echoed: “Sam Rockwell’s monologue on White Lotus tonight (coupled with Walton Goggins’s reactions) may have been the best thing I’ve seen on TV in years.”
Have you watched The White Lotus this season - what did you think of the cameo? Let me know your thoughts by email: [email protected].