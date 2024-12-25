Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Tiddler is on BBC1 this Christmas Day 🐟

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest Julia Donaldson adaptation will air on Christmas Day.

It is perfectly timed for children and families to watch.

The heartwarming story is about a fish who gets lost in the ocean.

Santa has delivered a real festive treat that promises to delight little ones and grown ups as well. As has become tradition, the BBC will show an animated adaptation of one of Julia Donaldson’s beloved books - illustrated by Axel Schaffer.

The Tiddler is getting the festive treatment this Christmas and it will broadcast at the perfect time for families. It follows previous adaptations like The Grufallo which also aired on December 25 in years past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you can’t catch it on Christmas Day - or if you little ones love it so much they want to watch it again - the episode will be repeated multiple times over the festive period. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is The Tiddler on BBC?

The animated special will air at the perfect time for families this Christmas. It is scheduled to start at 2.35pm on BBC One today (December 25).

It is scheduled to last for 25 minutes and will finish at 3pm. So you don’t have to worry about it dragging on and your kids’ attention drifting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tiddler. | BBC

When is The Tiddler repeated?

The BBC has confirmed that it will re-air The Tiddler multiple times on Boxing Day - including one spot for all the early birds. It will be on BBC2 at 6.05am on December 26.

It will also repeat at 1.25pm on BBC1 on Boxing Day. Giving you three chances to catch it on the TV.

But if you can’t watch it live, it will also be available on iPlayer afterwards.

What is The Tiddler about?

Tiddler is the story of a little fish with a big imagination who gets lost in the deep wide ocean until he’s saved by his own storytelling. Every day he tells a different story to his teacher and his friend Johnny Dory about why he’s late for school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His stories stretch from riding on seahorses or swimming around a shipwreck to being captured by a squid! His stories are so great that word of mouth helps them travel through the ocean and so, when Tiddler gets lost, he realises they may help him find a way home.

Who is in the cast for The Tiddler?

The Tiddler features an all-star voice cast including Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso, Game of Thrones) as the narrator, Lolly Adefope (Ghosts, Saltburn) as Miss Skate, Jayde Adams (Ruby Speaking, Alma’s Not Normal) as Plaice and other characters, plus Rob Brydon (Gavin and Stacey, The Trip) - returning for his twelfth Donaldson and Scheffler adaptation - in the multiple voice roles of Fisherman, Whale, Starfish and Anchovy. Tiddler will also feature the voices of child actors Reuben Kirby in the title role, and Theo Fraser as Johnny Dory.

What are you most excited to watch on the TV this Christmas? Let me know your picks by email: [email protected].