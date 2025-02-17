The Stylistics UK Tour: Soul legends announce 23 date UK tour for November 2025 - dates, locations and tickets
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
- Renowned R&B and soul act The Stylistics have announced a 23 date UK Tour for 2025.
- The group are set for dates in Harrogate, Liverpool, Cardiff, Wimbledon and many more.
- Here’s the full list of tour dates and how you can tickets to see one of soul music’s most respected groups.
Legendary US R&B and soul act The Stylistics are set to tour the United Kingdom in late 2025, performing 23 separate dates across the country in November.
As one of Philadelphia's most iconic soul acts, the group have made a lasting impact on popular music, charting an incredible ten consecutive Top 10 hits in the early 1970s with songs such as Betcha by Golly Wow, You Are Everything and You Make Me Feel Brand New.
Known for their smooth sound, unforgettable stage presence, and timeless style, they continue to mesmerize audiences around the globe, and are only more than happy to return to the United Kingdom this year: “We love returning to the UK and can’t wait to perform all our hits, bringing back great memories and having a great evening with you all.”
The tour comes as the band are set to release their new album, Falling In Love With My Girl, on February 21st, 2025 and boasts exciting collaborations with rock icons Ronnie Wood, Gene Simmons and Steve Lukather.
Their latest single, Yes I Will, featuring country legend Shania Twain, dropped on February 14th, 2025, showcasing the band's ability to blend genres while staying true to their signature soulful sound.
READ MORE: Review: The Stylistics, Bristol Beacon - The audience loved them so much, they wouldn’t sit down
Where are The Stylistics performing during their 2025 UK Tour?
The R&B and soul legends are set to perform at the following venues on the following dates:
- November 2 2025 - New Theatre, Cardiff
- November 3 2025 - Beacon, Bristol
- November 4 2025 - The Apex, Bury St Edmunds
- November 5 2025 - Stockport Plaza
- November 7 2025 - Bournemouth Pavilion
- November 8 2025 - Symphony Hall, Birmingham
- November 9 2025 - Venue Cymru, Llandudno
- November 10 2025 - De Montfort Hall, Leicester
- November 12 2025 - New Theatre, Oxford
- November 13 2025 - Princess Theatre, Torquay
- November 14 2025 - Stevenage Leisure Centre
- November 16 2025 - Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury
- November 17 2025 - Wimbledon Theatre
- November 18 2025 - Congress, Eastbourne
- November 18 2025 - Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
- November 20 2025 - Concorde, Eastleigh
- November 22 2025 - Guildhall, Portsmouth
- November 23 2025 - Anvil, Basingstoke
- November 24 2025 - Assembly Hall, Tunbridge Wells
- November 26 2025 - Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone
- November 27 2025 - Arts Centre, Warwick
- November 28 2025 - Convention Centre, Harrogate
- November 28 2025 - Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool
Where can I get tickets to see The Stylistics on their 2025 UK Tour?
Tickets to see The Stylistics on their 2025 UK tour are set to go on sale from February 21 2025 from Ticketmaster in the United Kingdom.
Will you be going to see The Stylistics on their UK tour, and what is your favourite song from the iconic group? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.