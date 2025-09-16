The Morning Show is adding Marion Cotillard and other major actors for season 4 📺😍

Apple TV’s The Morning Show is back for another series.

The fourth season of the show is finally set to arrive.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon star in the show.

One of the most star-studded TV shows around is about to make its big comeback. Apple TV Plus’ The Morning Show is finally set to return for its fourth season.

Featuring a laundry-list of Hollywood names, it has added even more star-power in the form of Academy Award winners. Plus some favourites from hits on Netflix are also joining the cast.

But when exactly can you expect the new episodes to come out? Here’s all you need to know:

When does The Morning Show season four start?

Reese Witherspoon in The Morning Show season 4 | Apple TV+

Apple TV Plus’ drama series will finally be back for a brand new series, two years after its previous batch of episodes. It will be released weekly on Wednesdays from today (September 17).

The season is expected to have ten episodes in total and will continue through to November 2025.

What time is The Morning Show out?

Each episode of the series will be available to watch on Apple TV Plus from 8am British time on a Wednesday. For those in Europe that is 9am CEST.

If you are tuning in from America, the episodes will be available from 3am ET/ 12am PT. Meaning it will be waiting for you when you wake up.

What to expect from The Morning Show season 4?

In a preview for the show, Apple TV Plus explained: “Season four of “The Morning Show” opens in spring 2024, almost two years after the events of season three. With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America.

In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?”

Who is in the cast of The Morning Show season 4?

One of the original Apple TV Plus shows, The Morning Show boasts a truly star-studded cast. It is headlined by the trio of Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Billy Crudup.

However, they are not the only famous faces set to feature. The full ensemble cast includes:

Jennifer Aniston

Reese Witherspoon

Billy Crudup

Karen Pittman

Nicole Beharie

Nestor Carbonell

Mark Duplass

Greta Lee

Marion Cotillard (new)

Jeremy Irons (new)

Aaron Pierre (new)

William Jackson Harper (new)

Boyd Holbrook (new)

Jon Hamm

Viewers need no introduction to Jennifer Aniston, between her time on hit comedy Friends as Rachel, and her many major Hollywood movies. Reese Witherspoon is an equally familiar face, having starred in movies like Legally Blonde as well as shows like Big Little Lies.

Jon Hamm was the lead protagonist of the acclaimed TV series Mad Men. Billy Crudup has been in films like Almost Famous, Big Fish, and Mission: Impossible III.

Mark Duplass has been in shows like The League as well as the Creep movies. He recently starred in the horror franchise’s television spin-off The Creep Tapes.

Greta Lee was in Netflix’s time-loop series Russian Dolls. Néstor Carbonell was in Lost, where he played Richard Alpert.

Marion Cotillard in The Morning Show season 4 | Apple TV Plus

Marion Cotillard is an Academy Award winner and had her first English role in the Highlander TV series from 1993, but you may remember her from movies like Inception (2010), Contagion (2011), and The Dark Knight Rises (2012).

Jeremy Irons was one of the stars of HBO’s Watchmen TV series, he was also in the 2010s DC movies as Alfred Pennyworth. You may remember him from movies like The French Lieutenant's Woman and Moonlighting.

Aaron Pierre recently starred in the Netflix movie Rebel Ridge, but was also in shows like Krypton and the Underground Railroad. William Jackson Harper is best known for playing Chidi Anagonye in beloved sitcom The Good Place.

Boyd Holbrook was DEA agent Steve Murphy in Netflix’s Narcos. More recently he was Corinthian in The Sandman, as well as Justified: City Primeval.

