The Masked Singer is back on TV screens this weekend 📺

The Masked Singer is back for a brand new series.

ITV show will start with a double bill this weekend.

It features a shake up to the judging panel for 2025.

ITV’s hit show The Masked Singer is back to help kick 2025 off with a bang. A whole host of fresh celebrities will be competing in the beloved series.

After a Christmas special over the holidays, a brand new season is arriving to take over your weekends. Last year’s winner Danny Jones went on to be crowned king of the jungle on I’m a Celebrity at the end of 2024.

There will be a double helping of The Masked Singer this weekend, so make sure you are on top of the release schedule. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is The Masked Singer on tonight?

The Masked Singer returns this January. | ITV

The ITV show will treat fans to a double helping this weekend. With episodes on both Saturday (January 4) and Sunday (January 5) - so fans will not want to get caught out.

Saturday January 4

The first episode of The Masked Singer will air on Saturday and it is due to start at 7pm and is scheduled to run until 8.30pm. It means the episode will last for 90 minutes, including adverts.

Sunday January 5

There is a double dose of The Masked Singer this weekend, so remember to also tune in on Sunday evening. It will also air at the slightly earlier time of 6.30pm - and will run until 8pm.

The episode is also 90 minutes long, including the adverts. It has been moved forward slightly to accommodate the new ITV drama Playing Nice.

How to watch The Masked Singer?

The show will air on ITV1/ 1HD - and STV in Scotland - if you want to watch it on live TV. It will also be available to stream on ITVX as it airs, provided you have a TV licence, but you can also watch it on demand via the catch up service.

