This article contains full spoilers for The Great British Bake Off series 16 episode 1

The Great British Bake Off started its 16th series tonight (September 2).

12 amateur bakers entered the famous Channel 4 tent.

But which one became the first to be eliminated?

A brand new season of The Great British Bake Off has finally arrived. Channel 4 served up the first helping of this delightful treat of a show tonight (September 2).

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith welcomed 12 amateurs into the tent and kicked-off series 16 with cake week. Unfortunately, for one of the bakers, their time on the show was cut short in the first elimination.

But who was eliminated from GBBO and what happened? Here’s all you need to know:

Who left The Great British Bake Off tonight?

The Great British Bake Off. is back, with Alison Hammond, Noel Fielding, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood. Photo: Channel 4/Love Productions.

The week saw the bakers take on three challenges. Tom, Pau Man, and Hassan struggled in the technical bake, and it put them in a spot of bother - they finished 12, 11, and 10 in the challenge, respectively. Hassan had also had a struggle in the signature bake with his Swiss Roll not coming out as he had planned - putting him in a bit of danger.

Paul and Prue also said Leighton was at risk heading into the signature bake - after not impressing in the signature.

The showstopper saw Toby fail to impress again, despite winning the technical. Leighton’s cake also had some serious flaws.

However, after the first showstopper of the season, despite serving up a better cake in the final challenge, it was not enough to save Hassan. He became the first to leave, despite being the favourite to win with bookies before the show.

Who was Star Baker this week?

Before the elimination took place, the first star baker of the season was announced. Tom had impressed in the signature, but then struggled in the technical. Iain likewise started strong but had a wobble in the middle challenge.

Iain’s showstopper impressed, while Nataliia’s tribute to her home country of Ukraine also stood out. Jessika was labelled an “immediate icon” by fans and also impressed in the first episode.

Like Iain, Tom turned things around in the showstopper and impressed with his geological creation.

However, it was Nataliia who was named Star Baker in week one.

What were the challenges on Bake Off this week?

For the brand new season, Bake Off started out with an oldie but a goodie. It was Cake Week and I’m sure it probably set your stomach rumbling!

The new batch of amateurs faced the usual three tests: the signature bake, the technical bake, and the showstopper. It gave the bakers plenty of opportunity to impress.

First they had to produce a Swiss roll with an inlay design before working out how to make fondant fancies in the technical. The last challenge of the week was the showstopper and they had to make a stunning landscape cake.

