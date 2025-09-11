The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity will release a new episode on Netflix this weekend 🌸

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity will continue this weekend.

Netflix will release the latest episode of the anime.

But when can you expect to be able watch it?

A highly-anticipated anime is set to release another episode this weekend. Fans were left waiting for The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity but it has been worth it.

Netflix has the rights for the show and it shot into the top ten for non-English language programmes around the world since its debut last weekend. The show will continue to release episodes weekly,

But when can you expect the next episode? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity out?

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity | Netflix

Netflix has the international broadcast rights for the anime series. In its native Japan, the show started airing in July, but after months of waiting it has finally been released internationally - the next episode is out on Saturday (September 13).

Unlike other high-profile anime like Dan Da Dan, which is nearing the end of its second season, it is not a simultaneous release. It means episodes will come out with the usual Netflix release schedule.

Fans can expect to watch episodes of The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity from 8am British time on Saturdays - which is 12am PT/ 3am ET. The third episode will be out on Saturday, September 13.

What is The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity about?

The synopsis on Netflix reads: “When the intimidating Rintaro meets the open-minded Kaoruko, the unlikely duo grows closer. The issue? Their neighboring high schools hate each other.”

According to the streaming service’s website, the anime is rated 12. So it is suitable for viewers aged 12 and older.

