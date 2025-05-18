Stars of Suits, Severance and SAS: Rogue Heroes feature in the cast for this BBC drama 👀

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BBC has confirmed the cast for The Bombing of Pan Am 103.

It is based on the investigation into the Lockerbie bombings.

But where do you know the actors from?

The ‘untold story’ of the investigation into the Lockerbie bombings in 1988 will be told in a new BBC drama. A transatlantic TV event it follows the quest to bring the perpetrators to justice.

It is the second television show in recent times to be based on the terror attack - following the Colin Firth vehicle Lockerbie: A Search for Truth at the start of 2025. The six-part series is a collaboration between the Beeb and Netflix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cast features plenty of recognisable faces from both sides of the Atlantic. Here’s all you need to know:

What is The Bombing of Pan Am 103 about?

DS Ed McCusker (Connor Swindells) in The Bombing of Pan Am 103. | Mark Mainz/BBC/Netflix

Unlike the other 2025 series based on the Lockerbie bombings, this six-part drama focuses on the investigation in the aftermath of the attack. The BBC explains that it “follows the untold story of the Scots-US investigation into the attack” and the “devastating effect it had on the small town and the families who lost loved ones”.

The Beeb adds: “From the initial exhaustive search for evidence on the ground in Scotland, via the US and Malta to the trial at Camp Zeist in 2000, the series leads up to the upcoming new trial in the US. The Bombing of Pan Am 103 also highlights the human impact on the investigators, the families and the Lockerbie community as it sought to rebuild and connect with bereaved families around the world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is in the cast of The Bombing of Pan Am 103?

The show features plenty of faces that you will undoubtedly recognise - including Suits star Patrick J. Adams. The full cast includes:

Connor Swindells (SAS Rogue Heroes, Sex Education)

Patrick J. Adams (Suits, A League of Their Own)

Merritt Wever (Unbelievable, Severance)

Peter Mullan (Ozark, Payback)

Tony Curran (Mary & George, Mayflies)

Douglas Hodge (The Great, Catastrophe)

Eddie Marsan (The Power, Ray Donovan)

Nicholas Gleaves (After The Flood, The Rising)

Lauren Lyle (Karen Pirie, Vigil)

Andrew Rothney (The Undeclared War, Traces)

Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey, Guilt)

Cora Bissett (Annika, Shetland)

Kevin McKidd (Greys Anatomy, Six Four)

Parker Sawyers (Spy/Master, P-Valley)

James Harkness (The Sixth Commandment, The Victim)

Molly Geddes (Dinosaur, Where We Stop)

Khalid Laith (Vigil, Cobra)

Amanda Drew (The Gold, Wolf)

What time is The Bombing of Pan Am 103 on TV?

The first episode of the six-part series is set to begin on BBC One at 9pm today (May 18). It is due to run for approximately an hour and will be followed by the 10pm News.

The preview, via Radio Times , reads: “Dramatised documentary telling the story of the 1988 terrorist attack, in which a transatlantic flight was destroyed by a bomb while flying over the Scottish town of Lockerbie, killing everyone on board as well as several residents of the town.”

Viewers will not have to wait long for the second part as another episode is due to air on TV tomorrow (May 19) night. It will also begin at 9pm and also run for around 60 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.