The best events coming to the North East in the summer holidays - from walking trails to family Fringe shows
- Summer school holidays are about to begin in the North East in little over a fortnight
- So for those of you who have plans already - are you sure you’ve covered every possible moment of free time for your young ones?
- We’ve compiled an ongoing list of family-friendly events that are taking place throughout the holidays, with many more expected to be added as and when new activities are announced.
School’s almost out in the North East for another year, as summer holidays approach, leading to some families looking for something to do around the area – be it to occupy time between annual vacations or for a staycation around the region instead.
But where to start, and what is currently on offer around areas such as Newcastle, South Shields, Hartlepool, Darlington, and more? Well, we’ve helped before during half-term breaks, so it seems fitting that we assist you during the big holidays this year!
We’ve pulled together over 60 events so far that have been announced taking place across the North East over the 2025 summer holidays (which last until September 1, 2025) to bring you a number of ideas that are suitable for all the family.
From younger family members enjoying nature trails to the more daring becoming super-sleuths as they go on bug hunts, many of the activities we’ve chosen are either free, donation-based, or have a nominal fee.
Stay tuned for more activities to come as and when they are announced, as this list can and will start to grow in the run-up to this year’s summer holidays.
So what has already caught our eye that might warrant your attention (and possibly your money) in the North East these summer holidays? Take a look at our list below, including links to the relevant information regarding each event.
Summer holiday events in the North East in 2025
All information correct as of writing
Darlington
- Until October 5 2025: STEAM to the future - Hopetown Darlington, McNay St, Darlington DL3 6SW
- July 19 - July 23 2025: Darlington By The Sea - Market Square, Bakehouse Hill, Darlington DL1 5QA
- July 22, 29, August 5, 12, 19 and 26 2025: Summer Holiday Pool Party - Dolphin Centre, Horse Market, Darlington DL1 5RP
- July 26 2025: Cockerton Carnival 2025 - Cockerton Methodist Church, Cockerton Green, Darlington DL3 9EG
- July 30 2025: Darlington Library Takeover - Darlington Library, Crown St, Darlington DL1 1ND
- August 3 2025: Darlington 10k, Junior 3k and Family Fun Run - Market Square, Bakehouse Hill, Darlington DL1 5QA
- August 14 2025: Making Sense Together - Market Square, Bakehouse Hill, Darlington DL1 5QA
- August 19 2025: Stockton and Darlington Railway 26 Miles Family Day - Market Square, Bakehouse Hill, Darlington DL1 5QA
- August 28 2025: Dinosaur Day Thursday - Market Square, Bakehouse Hill, Darlington DL1 5QA
Durham
- Until January 2025: Artist Makers - The Bowes Museum, Newgate, Barnard Castle, DL12 8NP
- Until July 31 2025: S&DR200 - Invention Challenge - Various locations across County Durham
- Until December 31 2025: S&DR200 - Railway Firsts at Locomotion - Locomotion, Dale Road Industrial Estate, Shildon, DL4 2RE
- Until December 31 2025: Parkland Play - The Bowes Museum, Newgate, Barnard Castle, DL12 8NP
- Until January 2026: S&DR200 - All Change - The Story, Mount Oswald, South Road, Durham City, County Durham DH1 3TQ
- Until August 30 2025: S&DR200 Public Art Commissions at Locomotion - Locomotion, Dale Road Industrial Estate, Shildon, DL4 2RE
- Until September 30 2025: S&DR200: Tracks of Change - Preston Park Museum & Grounds, Yarm Road, Stockton on Tees, Tees Valley, TS18 3RH
- July 13 - July 20 2025: Durham Brass Festival 2025 - Various locations around Durham
- 19 - 30 July 2025: Kynren - An Epic Tale of England - Flatts Farm, Toronto, Bishop Auckland, County Durham, DL14 7SF
- July 19 - August 31 2025: S&DR200 - Summer Celebration Festival at Locomotion - Locomotion, Dale Road Industrial Estate, Shildon, DL4 2RE
- July 19 - September 1 2025: Summer Fun at Beamish 2025 - Beamish, The Living Museum of the North, Stanley, DH9 0RG
- July 22 - September 2 2025: Bug Hunt - The Bowes Museum, Newgate, Barnard Castle, DL12 8NP
- July 22 and August 5 2025: Family Storytelling: Magna Carta - Durham Cathedral, The College, Durham, DH1 3EH
- July 23 2025: Durham Fringe Family Showcase - Palace Green, Durham City, DH1 3RL
- July 23 2025: Sunken Shipwrecks at The Oriental Museum - Durham University Oriental Museum, Elvet Hill, Durham City, DH1 3TH
- July 23 and 24 2025: Jeddy Bear & Gary Save The World - Gala Durham Studio, Millennium Place, Durham City, DH1 1WA
- July 25 2025: Passport to Nature: Pond Dipping and Identification - Hardwick Park, Sedgefield, County Durham, TS21 2DN
- July 25 2025: Mysterious Mummies at The Oriental Museum - Durham University Oriental Museum, Elvet Hill, Durham City, DH1 3TH
- July 29 and August 26 2025: Forest Club - Hardwick Park, Sedgefield, County Durham, TS21 2DN
- August 2 and 3 2025: Princesses & Superheroes - Tweddle Children's Animal Farm, Filpoke Lane, Blackhall Colliery, TS274BT
- August 4 2025: Free Family Summer Fun Day - The Pavilion, Helford Road Playing Fields, Helford Road, Peterlee SR8 1ER
- August 14 2025: Crazy Creatures - Durham University Botanic Garden, Hollingside Lane, Durham, DH1 3TN
- August 15 - 17 2025: Hardwick Festival 2025 - Grounds of Hardwick Hall Hotel, Sedgefield, County Durham, TS21 2EH
- August 15 and 16 2025: Derwent Fest 2025 - Derwent Waterside Park, Edmundbyers, DH8 9TT
- August 15 - 17 2025: Tweddle Carnival - Tweddle Children's Animal Farm, Filpoke Lane, Blackhall Colliery, TS274BT
- August 17 2025: Swift-Tea Party - Lanchester Garden Centre, Lanchester, Bargate Bank, Lanchester, DH7 0SS
- August 19 2025: Step into Storytime: Norman the Slug with the Silly Shell - Hardwick Park, Sedgefield, County Durham, TS21 2DN
- August 27 2025: Free Family Fun Day in Peterlee - Eden Lane, Peterlee, County Durham SR8 5DJ
- August 30 2025: 155th Weardale Agricultural Show 2025 - Weardale Show, St. Johns Chapel, DL13 1QF
Gateshead
- July 21 and 22 2025: Sea Explorers' adventure at the Strongpoint Kids Summer Club - The Strongpoint Centre, 660 Durham Rd, Low Fell, Gateshead NE9 6JA
Hartlepool
- June 28 - September 6 2025: Hartlepool Mural Festival - Hartlepool Art Gallery, Church St, Hartlepool TS24 7EQ
- 19 July - August 31 2025: Summer at Seaton 2025 - venues across Seaton, Durham
- July 28 - August 19 2025: Lego Robot Building Day - Seaton Carew Community Hub, Station Ln, Seaton Carew, Hartlepool TS25 1BN
- 30 July - 21 August 2025 (Wednesdays and Thursdays): Outdoor Community Allotment Day - Waverley Outdoor Community Hub, Waverley Terrace, Hartlepool, TS25 5NB
Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- July 17 - July 30 2025: Harper Thursday and the Magic Lantern - Neville Hall, The Common Room of the Great North Ltd, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 1SE
- July 20 2025 - July 21 2026: Steam to Green: A North East Energy Revolution - Discovery Museum, Blandford Square, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 4JA
- July 22, 29 and August 5 2025: Relaxed Mouse Tales with early museum entry - Great North Museum: Hancock, Barras Bridge, Newcastle upon Tyne NE2 4PT
- July 26 2025: Top Secret - The Magic Of Science - The Customs House, 39 Quayside, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 3DE
- August 7 and 26 2025: Little Seedlings Summer Holiday Club: Summer Scents - Dobbies Birtley, Durham Rd, Birtley, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne DH3 2BQ
- August 9 2025: Dennis's Beach Bash Bonanza - The Customs House, 39 Quayside, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 3DE
- August 14 2025: Tom Gates Epic Stage Show - The Customs House, 39 Quayside, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 3DE
- August 20 - 22 2025: Circus Vegas - Nuns Moor Park, Nuns Moor Road, Newcastle upon Tyne NE4 9AU
- August 27 - 30 2025: The Lightning Thief - Theatre Royal, 100 Grey St, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 6BR
- August 29 - 31 2025: TCH Summer School present Disney's The Little Mermaid - The Customs House, 39 Quayside, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 3DE
Northumberland
- Until August 25 2025: Acle Reenactments - Bringing History to Life - Bamburgh Castle, Bamburgh, Northumberland, NE69 7DF
- August 30 and 31 2025: The North East Dog Festival - Kirkley Hall, Ponteland NE20 0AQ
- July 6 - August 31 2025: The Alnwick Garden Augmented Reality - The Alnwick Garden, Denwick Lane, Alnwick NE66 1FJ
- July 19 2025: Bug hunt family activities - Northumberlandia, Cramlington NE23 8AU
- July 19 2025: Lloyd of the Flies Bug Hunt Launch Event - Northumberlandia, Blagdon Lane, Cramlington, Northumberland, NE23 8AU
- July 21 2025: Treasure Hunt - Bamburgh Castle, Bamburgh, Northumberland, NE69 7DF
- July 26 and 27 2025: Dinosaurs! at Belsay Hall - Belsay Hall, Belsay, Nr Morpeth, Northumberland, NE20 0DX
- July 29 and 30 2025: Knights' Tournament at Warkworth Castle - Warkworth Castle, Castle Terrace, Warkworth, Morpeth NE65 0UJ
- August 21 2025: The Tale of Jemima Puddle-Duck - Bamburgh Castle, Bamburgh, Northumberland, NE69 7DF
South Tyneside
- August 14 2025: Brunch with Moana - The Harbour View, 1-3 Beresford Rd, Seaton Sluice, Whitley Bay NE26 4DR
- August 17 2025: Fireman Sam - The Great Camping Adventure - Playhouse, Marine Ave, Whitley Bay NE26 1LZ
- August 20 2025: Fun for Little Ones - A Tribute to Ms Rachel - Playhouse, Marine Ave, Whitley Bay NE26 1LZ
Sunderland
- August 23 2025: Elemore Music Festival 2025 - Elemore Ln, Easington Lane, Hetton-le-Hole, Houghton le Spring DH5 0QS
- August 31 2025: Steel and Sparks Art Festival - Sheepford Stables, Easington St, Monkwearmouth, Sunderland SR5 1BA
Are you a promoter or an organiser who has an event that is taking place in the areas we’ve covered that you think would be great addition for North East families? Email the writer with your event for inclusion when we update our events calendar.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.