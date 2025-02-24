Hi-de-Hi actress and singer, Su Pollard will be performing her one-woman show in Berwick this weekend.

To celebrate 50 years in show business, Su Pollard is off on tour across the UK and this Saturday, March 1, Su will arrive at The Maltings.

Su Pollard: Still Fully Charged celebrates Su’s career in a one-woman variety show packed with songs, stories, and much-loved characters.

Su takes the audience through her career from the earliest days of auditions, through her many acclaimed musical theatre appearances, to her international TV successes.

Su said: “I can’t wait to bring my Still Fully Charged show to Berwick. Such a lovely place. It will be great to see everyone and to share some of my favourite songs and stories from my 50 years in showbiz.”

Su Pollard: Still Fully Charged is written by Su Pollard and Paul Boyd, directed by Paul Boyd, with musical direction by Steve Edis, produced by Peter Frosdick and Classical Events.

To buy tickets visit: maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/su-pollard-still-fully-charged/