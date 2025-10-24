Strictly Come Dancing cast: who has left series 23 so far? Full list of departures

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 24th Oct 2025, 13:30 BST

Strictly Come Dancing has seen plenty of exits so far - but who? 💃🕺📺

Strictly Come Dancing has lost another star to injury in a brutal blow. The cast will be down one extra couple this weekend and that’s before we even get to the next elimination.

The remaining celebrities will be taking on ‘Icons’ week and the song list has been confirmed. It includes some true legends from the music world - see more here.

Sign up for our daily national newsletter - in your inbox Mon-Fri

Another injury blow means that just 11 couples are left in the competition ahead of this weekend. Three dance offs have already taken place - remind yourself who has danced their last dance so far.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is an Olympian, multi gold medal-winning Team GB sprinter, and star of Gladiators. He said: "I’ll be bringing tons of energy to light up the dance floor." He is partnered with Karen Hauer.

1. Harry Aikines-Aryeetey - Nitro

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is an Olympian, multi gold medal-winning Team GB sprinter, and star of Gladiators. He said: "I’ll be bringing tons of energy to light up the dance floor." He is partnered with Karen Hauer. | BBC Photo: BBC

Photo Sales
Alex Kingston is an award-winning actor and star of stage and screen best known as Dr. River Song in Doctor Who. She said: "Aaaaagghhh!!!!!!" She is partnered with Johannes Radebe.

2. Alex Kingston

Alex Kingston is an award-winning actor and star of stage and screen best known as Dr. River Song in Doctor Who. She said: "Aaaaagghhh!!!!!!" She is partnered with Johannes Radebe. | BBC Photo: BBC

Photo Sales
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is a former professional footballer. He said: "Swapping the pitch for the ballroom is certainly not something I’ve done before but I’m looking forward to tackling a fun challenge!" He is partnered with Lauren Oakley.

3. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is a former professional footballer. He said: "Swapping the pitch for the ballroom is certainly not something I’ve done before but I’m looking forward to tackling a fun challenge!" He is partnered with Lauren Oakley. | BBC Photo: BBC

Photo Sales
Balvinder Sopal is an actor whose career spans theatre, radio, film and television. She is most known for playing the infamous Suki Kaur Panesar (now Unwin) on EastEnders since 2019. She said: "Being on Strictly is a dream that I held on to, with no proof that it would ever happen." She is partnered with Julian Caillon.

4. Balvinder Sopal

Balvinder Sopal is an actor whose career spans theatre, radio, film and television. She is most known for playing the infamous Suki Kaur Panesar (now Unwin) on EastEnders since 2019. She said: "Being on Strictly is a dream that I held on to, with no proof that it would ever happen." She is partnered with Julian Caillon. | BBC Photo: BBC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BoostTVBBCStrictly Come Dancing
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice