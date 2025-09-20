Strictly Come Dancing’s new series is about to begin - with a little help from a major star 😍

Strictly Come Dancing is finally back for another year.

The beloved competition is set to kick-off its 23rd season.

But who will be the special guest performer in the launch show?

Strictly Come Dancing is back to make weekends a whole lot more fab-u-lous! The nation will get their first look at the celebs taking to the dance floor this year.

The launch show is set to kick-off series 23 this evening (September 20). Find out all about the timings here.

Remind yourself of who the professional dancers taking part in the show this year are. Plus meet the stars hitting the ballroom in 2025.

But what can you expect from the launch show? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is the special guest performer on Strictly?

Strictly Come Dancing's launch show is on September 20 | BBC

The launch show starts with a bang as the entire Strictly family hit the dance floor for an epic opening performance. Two new professionals arrive in style with a sizzling poolside routine, Jessie J provides music and 2024 Strictly champions Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell return for one last dance together.

The celebrities waltzing onto our screens this year are Alex Kingston, Balvinder Sopal, Chris Robshaw, Dani Dyer, Ellie Goldstein, George Clarke, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey AKA Nitro, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Karen Carney, La Voix, Lewis Cope, Ross King, Stefan Dennis, Thomas Skinner and Vicky Pattison.

Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will welcome them onto the Strictly dancefloor, as they make their dancing debut and discover which Professional Dancer they will be paired with.

Watching their every move will be our Strictly Judges - Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Head Judge Shirley Ballas.

