Strictly Come Dancing 2025 cast: the full line-up of celebrities on Strictly in series 23

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 20th Sep 2025, 10:30 BST

Meet the Strictly Come Dancing class of 2025 😍

Strictly Come Dancing is about to hit the ballroom floor for another season. The launch show is set to take place in a matter of hours.

The BBC has revealed all 15 of the celebs who will take part in the series this year. It comes after one of the stars was forced to pull out shortly after being announced.

Strictly’s start time for this evening has been confirmed. Remind yourself of when it will begin.

The professional dancers who will compete in series 23 have also been announced. It includes two new faces for 2025.

But who are the celebs set to compete for the Glitterball Trophy? Meet the full cast below.

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is an Olympian, multi gold medal-winning Team GB sprinter, and star of Gladiators. He said: "I’ll be bringing tons of energy to light up the dance floor. Let’s hope I’m as quick picking up the routines as I am on the track."

1. Harry Aikines-Aryeetey - Nitro

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is an Olympian, multi gold medal-winning Team GB sprinter, and star of Gladiators. He said: "I’ll be bringing tons of energy to light up the dance floor. Let’s hope I’m as quick picking up the routines as I am on the track." | BBC Photo: BBC

Dani Dyer is a TV personality, broadcaster, author and mother of three. She said: "I feel very very blessed and cannot wait to get my dancing shoes on."

2. Dani Dyer

Dani Dyer is a TV personality, broadcaster, author and mother of three. She said: "I feel very very blessed and cannot wait to get my dancing shoes on." | BBC Photo: BBC

Alex Kingston is an award-winning actor and star of stage and screen best known as Dr. River Song in Doctor Who. She said: "Aaaaagghhh!!!!!!"

3. Alex Kingston

Alex Kingston is an award-winning actor and star of stage and screen best known as Dr. River Song in Doctor Who. She said: "Aaaaagghhh!!!!!!" | BBC Photo: BBC

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is a former professional footballer and football manager best known for his prolific goal-scoring career in the Premier League and across Europe. He said: "Swapping the pitch for the ballroom is certainly not something I’ve done before but I’m looking forward to tackling a fun challenge!"

4. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is a former professional footballer and football manager best known for his prolific goal-scoring career in the Premier League and across Europe. He said: "Swapping the pitch for the ballroom is certainly not something I’ve done before but I’m looking forward to tackling a fun challenge!" | BBC Photo: BBC

