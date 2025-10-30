Stranger Things has offered fans its biggest look at the final season yet. The Netflix mega-hit is set to begin its last run of episodes in just a few weeks.
The stakes are extremely high after the downbeat end to the fourth series back in 2022. Fans have been left waiting to discover if - and how - the Hawkins gang would finally defeat Vecna.
Following a teaser earlier in the summer, Netflix has now released the first proper trailer for the new series. The first part is set to release on November 26 in America and November 27 in the UK/ Europe.
Stranger Things’ cast have lifted the curtain on the last run of episodes and where it finds their characters.
1. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)
“This season we are going right into it and Eleven is in training mode. She's in a warrior state, which is the first time you see Eleven like that at the beginning of a season. As for her mindset, all she is thinking about is protecting her friends. Her friends are her chosen family, so she will do whatever it takes to protect them and we're going to see that.” | Netflix Photo: Netflix
2. Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin)
“Dustin is kind of in a bit of a funk. I think everybody probably is considering the state that Hawkins is in, and it's getting a little bit harder for the gang to keep all the pieces together. We're all dealing with the day-to-day issues of what it is to try to keep everybody safe and figure out where Vecna is, while having a lot of unpacked baggage from the events in the previous season.” | Netflix Photo: Netflix
3. Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas)
“It's always been in the beginning of a season that everything is all good, but this is the first season we come into it and the stakes are the same as where we left off. We haven't defeated Vecna and the problem is still there. We're still trying to figure it out and we may not be able to figure it out, so you feel that burden on Lucas as well as everyone else on the show. Everyone is on edge and we’re all just trying to keep hope alive.” | Netflix Photo: Netflix
4. Noah Schnapp (Will)
“Will is back in Hawkins this season. He was out of Hawkins for the last season, so now we're seeing the effects of him being back in that realm. We kind of hit the ground running right away this season, which is really exciting and not how we've started any other season. Everyone is all in one place and we all have the same objective.” | Netflix Photo: Netflix